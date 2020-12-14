While the holidays can be a time of joy and cheer, they can also be a time of excessive waste.
According to Stanford’s Waste Reduction, Recycling, Composting and Solid Waste program, Americans throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s than any other time of year. Wrapping paper, holiday decorations and excess food all contribute to the increased amount of waste during the season.
The Red & Black spoke to some University of Georgia Office of Sustainability interns about their tips for having a more sustainable season without sacrificing any of the holiday spirit.
Anjali Sindhuvalli is a senior finance and international business major. As a Curriculum intern for the Office of Sustainability, she works on initiatives and professional activities with alumni, she said. Her favorite part of working in the office is working with people who are passionate about and dedicated to sustainability, she said.
Amelia Rempe is the Graphic Communications intern for the Office of Sustainability. Rempe, a senior graphic design major from Atlanta, has worked for the office for two semesters. She’s loved the growing experience her internship has provided, she said.
Demetrius Jelks is a sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major from Savannah.. He is the UGA Housing Engagement intern for the Office of Sustainability. His main project is the Green Cup Challenge, a sustainability competition among the Hill, Boggs, Church, Lipscomb and Mell residence halls, he said.