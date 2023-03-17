The University of Georgia's Pakistani Student Association held Mehndi Night, the association's largest event of the year, on Thursday, March 16 at the Memorial Hall ballroom. The night celebrated Pakistani culture and brought together the community through dance performances, singing, food and a mock traditional Pakistani wedding.
“I think it is really important because it brings together all of us [while] wearing our traditional attire and stuff. Mehndi Night is kind of synonymous to an event that happens before a wedding,” Sophia Mamani, a freshman biology major, said.
From the colorful decor to the catered Pakistani food, the night embraced Pakistani tradition. Upon entering the ballroom, event guests were met with decor that resembled the first night of a wedding celebration, including string lights, flower garlands called “phool” and colorful umbrellas.
Amal Jan, PSA’s co-vice president worked tirelessly with other board members to make Mehndi Night a celebration for club members. Jan ran for an executive position because of the community that PSA has brought her.
“I live about two and a half hours from here. [PSA] brings a community, a home of people of my background, my culture, who can understand the ins and outs and what it is to be a Pakistani person at UGA, especially at a predominately white institution,” Jan said.
A crowd favorite of the magical night was the performances by the UGA Kalakaar group, a premier South Asian fusion a cappella team. The team performed multiple mash-ups of English and Indian songs that were pre-requested by the crowd and that brought the audience to their feet.
“I’m kind of grateful I got into [the team],” Farhan Valummel, an a cappella performer and sophomore, said. “At first, I did not find myself doing something like this, but until I got into music and [found] myself arranging music for the club, that’s how I got interested in it, and I look forward to performing more often.”
Another main event of the evening was live dance performances. Groups like Classic City Bhangra performed traditional, more linear dances. Bhangra is a popular style of dance in North Indian culture.
“Even though this is a very distinctly North Indian dance and a lot of us are South Indian, [through] learning this dance we’ve all come closer to our culture and [are] really tapping into our culture that way,” Naysa Rokkala, a freshman management information systems major, said.
For the UGA PSA, Mehndi Night serves as a way to embrace their culture as a student organization. The name comes from the tradition of women in Pakistani culture getting mehndi – a type of body art made with leaves from the henna plant – on their hands before their weddings. PSA held a mehndi application night where club members could get mehndi on their hands in preparation for Thursday’s celebration.
“Women wear it just because your hands look beautiful. Having a design on your hands is the only reason [to get mehndi],” Muhammad Mehmood, an electrical engineering doctoral student at UGA, said.
The event was filled with people of all ages, from the children of PSA members to undergraduate students. The PSA community invited all people who share a desire to embrace Pakistani culture to the event.
Club members looked forward to the celebration and appreciated the work of the PSA executive board.
“They’re doing a great job,” Mehmood said. “I actually have to acknowledge this particular event as well because this is something not usually happening across many other universities. UGA is quite unique in offering this event.”