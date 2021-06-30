The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center announced its 2021-2022 season last Wednesday. This fall will see the return of UGA Presents, the university’s professional concert series, according to a June 23 press release.
Performances will return to full capacity at the Performing Arts Center and Fine Arts Theatre, a shift from the past year’s reduced capacity of roughly 15 people.
The program consists of 32 musical acts coming from around the United States and at least eight other countries.
Notable acts include a joint performance by Grammy Award winners Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons in November, as well as a gala concert by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald in April 2022. McDonald’s performance will be part of a weeklong celebration in April commemorating the Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary.
“As we gather together this season, we will tap into the power of the arts to unite us, to heal us, and to help us navigate the many difficult emotions we have been feeling,” said UGA Performing Arts Center director Jeffrey Martin in a press release.
Season tickets go on sale to renewing subscribers on July 12, and new orders begin July 26. Single tickets to the general public will go on sale Aug. 23.