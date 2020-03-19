University of Georgia Presents has canceled all performances and rehearsals at the Performing Arts Center for the remainder of the spring season, according to an email sent to all students.
Performances through May 10 “and possibly later, depending on how the situation evolves” are canceled as a response to the spread of COVID-19, according to the email.
The cancellations for the season entail performances by the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, UGA Theatre, the Department of Dance and all rental events. However, UGA Presents is working to reschedule events that have not been completely canceled.
As of press time, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis has been moved from March 28 to Oct. 12, Robert McDuffie and Robert Spano recital has been moved from April 11 to March 22, 2021 and The Kingdom Choir had been moved from Apr. 28 to Apr. 23, 2021.
The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Scrap Arts Music: Children of Metropolis, Philharmonix and Brian Stokes Mitchell events have been canceled.
Customers who bought tickets with credit cards will be refunded automatically, according to the email. UGA Presents asks patrons who paid with cash or by check to contact its office via phone or email. Due to reduced operations at the box office, refunds and donations may take two to three weeks to finalize, according to the email.
“It pains us to turn off the lights in our venues for the next two months, but we know this will bring safety and peace to our community during this challenging and unprecedented time in our history,” UGA Presents said in the email.
