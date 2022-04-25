On Sunday, the University of Georgia’s Performing Arts Center celebrated its 25th anniversary with a gala performance by Audra McDonald, a six-time Tony Award winner and recipient of the National Medal of Arts from former President Barack Obama in 2015. The performance kicked off the start of a gala week full of events that will honor the center’s anniversary until May 1.
The event began with an introduction from Jeffery Martin, director of the PAC, commemorating the impact the center has had on both student and local life.
“We must be actively involved in ensuring tomorrow’s successes today,” Martin said.
Then, McDonald was brought out and started her performance with “I Am What I Am” by Gloria Gaynor, which highlighted her soft and expressive vocals. McDonald was accompanied on piano by her music director, Brian Hertz.
With every song she sang, McDonald told a story. She comically recalled being 14 years old and auditioning with a song from the Broadway show “Funny Girl,” which is about being an adult woman. McDonald questioned why no adult stopped her.
She sang a few songs from this time in her life as an ode to Barbra Streisand, whose birthday happened to be the day of the performance. McDonald also dedicated some songs to Stephen Sondheim, who was her teacher, mentor and an overall friend for many years. Sondheim passed away in November 2021 and is regarded as one of the most impactful figures in musical theater history.
After the emotional dedication, McDonald stepped to the side of the mic and showcased her strong vocal skills with a powerful opera melody that seemed to rippled off the walls of the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall. She then stepped back to the mic and sang “Moonshine Lullaby” with Hertz providing backup vocals.
As a soprano, McDonald felt it was necessary to sing “I Could Have Danced All Night” by Julie Roberts and invited anyone in the audience to help her finish out the song toward the end. A couple of audience members joined in and shocked her with their talent. She expressed her amazement and asked for an encore for the extra vocalists.
After this exchange, McDonald took a minute to explain why “Make Someone Happy” by Jimmy Durante was her personal mantra. She said she tries to teach everyone in her life about how this song holds the meaning behind her work in the arts. Her rendition was touching.
McDonald sang songs from many decades, different musicals and some American classics.
“I remembered hearing some of these songs from back when my parents used to play it for me,” attendee Wingate Downs said.
Before her final song, McDonald expressed her gratitude for being asked to perform to celebrate the 25th anniversary.
“The arts are important for our souls, our minds, our experiences and understanding our differences,” McDonald said.
She then encouraged everyone to dream big and love bigger before sending off the audience with “Climb Every Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.”