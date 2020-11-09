The UGA Performing Arts Center had its first live performance since March, marking the beginning of its efforts to continue its work amidst COVID-19. The performance took place on Oct. 18 and is the first of several live performances for this season.
PAC hosted the Peachtree String Quartet from Atlanta. PAC director Jeffrey Martin said the quartet is the first of many local performers that PAC plans to host.
“Musicians and performers are really struggling right now with the industry completely shut down,” Martin said. “They are facing huge financial challenges, and I just thought if there’s a way we could support some of our local musicians that would be a really nice gesture.”
Martin said the focus on local artists from Atlanta and Athens is also for the sake of safety precautions. It avoids the issue of performers traveling from farther areas in the wake of COVID-19.
While the PAC concert hall has the capacity for 900 to 1100 people, Martin said it has significantly reduced audiences to about 15 or so people. It only allows small performing groups, ranging from single performers to groups of four. In an abundance of caution, PAC also only allows string performers—no vocalists or horn players will perform.
“Whether I’m playing for two people or 2000, I just want to do my best and hopefully create something meaningful to whoever’s listening,” Christopher Pulgram, the director of the Peachtree String Quartet, said. “So the size, I don’t think it affected any of us much.”
Martin said the pandemic is a period of experimentation for the center. PAC’s new online venue Studio HH (named for Hugh Hodgson Hall) is its way of providing virtual content. PAC is streaming live performances for ticket-buyers as well as hosting virtual conversations with artists, called “Arts Chat,” on its Facebook and YouTube channel. It's also posting other pre-recorded content on its social media.
“I personally hope that people will learn to value the arts even more after we get through [the pandemic],” Pulgram said. . “And just how important it is for us to be together physically and to be together to enjoy beautiful music...It’s a chance to experience emotion together, and I think that could help us come together as people.”
Martin said although PAC plans to continue its virtual works, he is looking forward to an eventual return to traditional live performances. He said that experiencing live music at Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall is a special experience that cannot be recreated virtually.
PAC hosted its second live performer, violinist Itamar Zorman, from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. Its final performer for the fall season is the guitar trio Revien, which will perform from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11. Tickets for both the in-person and virtual performances can be found on PAC’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.