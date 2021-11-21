On Friday, Dec. 3, the Period Project at the University of Georgia will host an art exhibition and drive at Rabbit Hole Studios from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition will feature artwork submitted by students and community members, and guests are encouraged to bring donations of pads and tampons to the event.
The Period Project at UGA donates menstrual products to community partners in the fight against period poverty: limited access to period products and menstrual education.
Gabriela Jones, a sophomore studying psychology, art history and studio art, is education chair for the Period Project at UGA and is organizing the art exhibition. She hopes to showcase student and community made artwork and help those in Athens who cannot afford menstrual products.
Anyone is encouraged to submit artwork for the exhibit through a link on the Period Project Instagram page, @ugaperiod. Submissions are accepted until Nov. 28, and submitted works do not need to be under a certain theme or by a certain kind of artist to be accepted.
Professionals, amateurs, students and community members of any gender are eligible to submit both 2D and 3D works of art, according to Jones. Art will be showcased for one night and will not be auctioned or sold.
According to Jones, a big problem facing this goal is the stigma surrounding pads, tampons and periods in general.
“If we come to this issue with that mindset, we'll never be able to help the people who need it. I'm hoping to destigmatize and just raise awareness about that as much as I can,” Jones said.
The event itself will take place at Rabbit Hole Studios, a community center on Winterville Road that provides event and studio space for artists, nonprofit organizations and entrepreneurs.
Nicholas Bradfield, owner and operator of Rabbit Hole Studios, is providing the venue free of charge for the Period Project at UGA.
“We're just happy to be involved and happy to share this community asset with people who want to educate or want to learn or just connect with people,” Bradfield said.
Those wishing to attend the event are encouraged but not required to bring donations of pads and tampons in lieu of an entry fee. Donations of $3 per guest will also be requested, but the fee is optional and will go directly to the Period Project. Donations can be made to the organization’s Venmo account, @ugaperiod.
Donations will benefit community partners such as the Athens Area Homeless Shelter, Clarke Central High School, The Backpack Project, Bigger Vision Community Shelter and more.