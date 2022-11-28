A new mural by local artist David Hale was revealed at the nearly four-acre campus of the Athens Area Humane Society on Nov. 3. “Our vision for the campus is to be a place where the bond between pets and people is celebrated. In the creative, vibrant culture of Athens, we can’t think of a better way to express what it means to be Athenian than to incorporate some public art throughout the campus,” Athens Area Humane Society’s CEO, Cheryl McCormick, said.