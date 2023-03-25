On March 24, the University of Georgia’s Persian Student Union gathered with family and friends to celebrate Nowruz at Memorial Hall Ballroom with food, performances and presentations.
Nowruz, the Persian or Iranian New Year, is celebrated annually at the end of March to mark the transition from the end of an old year to the beginning of a new one on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. This year, Nowruz was celebrated on the vernal equinox from March 20-21, marking the return of spring, but PSU gathered on Friday night to observe the holiday.
“It is so important for us to have an event that can really commemorate our Persian New Year, Nowruz. It is the celebration of new beginnings and it is something that is so important right now for Iranians,” UGA senior and PSU social media chair Kayla Moradi said.
Before the night’s performances kicked off, there was a series of presentations discussing the cultural importance of Nowruz and the political conflicts happening in Iran. Civil unrest against the Iranian government has been ongoing since September 2022, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
“Iranians today in Iran are struggling so much,” Moradi said. “Nowruz is so special for new beginnings when it comes to the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement. We want to make sure that everyone has a fresh new outlook and hope for our country.”
Performances at the event featured a DJ and several different types of dance, such as belly dancing and a performance from the Atlanta Persian Dance Group, which is made up of several members of PSU.
The menu for the night featured classic Persian dishes, such as kabobs and more from Mersi Chef, a restaurant in Kennesaw, Georgia.
PSU president Sara Ataollahi emphasized the importance of educating people on the holiday and how it can shine a light on the issues thousands of Iranians are facing.
“The most important thing is just bringing awareness for Iran [and] what's going on there and how we can use this event here to bring awareness to what's going [on] there,” Atoallahi said.
In addition to spreading awareness, PSU has given several members of the UGA community a home away from home.
“I was born in Iran and I moved here eight years ago. When I came here I felt really alone and I didn’t think there would be other people like me. But when I came to UGA, I met a lot of Iranians, and it made me feel at home and made me feel comfortable,” event coordinator Darya Heshmat said. “It's nice to see people from your culture and … keep your culture alive and keep it going.”
Students in PSU such as Heshmat, Moradi and Ataollahi have found their place within the organization and want to continue to bring Persian students and others together through song, dance, food and history.
“Being PSU means having impact on not just the people around you, but the people overseas as well and just bringing people together,” Ataollahi said.