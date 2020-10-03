Cydney Siegerman, a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology and integrative conservation at the University of Georgia, is having a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. Their goal is to support the effort to eliminate voter suppression and enhance civil liberties for all people. They are also running in Ann Arbor, Michigan’s “Mile-A-Day” marathon challenge. The challenge is dedicated to erasing the stigma of mental health and mental health treatment.
To Seigerman, both the goals of the ACLU of Georgia and the Ann Arbor challenge are fundamentally linked.
“Voting and having a healthcare system that takes care of citizens is really fundamental to supporting people who have mental health problems and difficulty and challenges,” Seigerman said.
Seigerman said they have sought the help of a therapist in the past and that this is an issue they have a personal connection with. They also said they’re concerned that, with the approaching election, voters’ rights are being subverted in both overt and subtle ways.
For Seigerman, the ACLU of Georgia seemed to be the most optimal organization to fundraise for because it allows individuals to fundraise for themselves, and it covers a breadth of civil rights issues, including mental health and the right to vote. Seigerman decided to do the marathon along with the fundraiser to further support mental health aid and to help them recover from physical therapy.
“I decided it would be a fun thing to do as I got back into running and as I worked through physical therapy, and the way to make it meaningful was to raise money for an organization,” Siegerman said.
Seigerman injured their ankle while doing anthropological field work in Brazil. They had surgery last year and have just graduated from their physical recovery.
Sally Kirklewski, a research professional for health promotion & behavior at UGA and a close friend of Seigerman’s had first heard of the idea a few months ago.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Kirklewski said. “Being a runner there’s a ton of virtual races that are going on, but this is something you can kind of plan out and dedicate it to and be really intentional about running or walking it.”
The availability of choosing either walking or running the marathon was something Seigerman felt they needed for a smooth recovery, as their injury made it difficult for them to maintain a running pace every day.
“They told me that they were doing it for the Georgia ACLU, which I thought was great especially with this being an election year, and there being a lot of potential barriers to the polls,” Kirklewski said.
Seigerman stated they were in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the local Black queer leadership that continues to organize and demand justice from the local to national level. The ACLU of Georgia advocates both for the BLM movement and protection of LGBTQ people.
The fundraiser is active on GoFundMe. For every $5 donation, Seigerman will send a thank you card to the doner through the United States Postal Service. Seigerman chose the USPS as a way of supporting them for the election, as buying stamps for the letters will help provide financial support to the service.
For every $100 donated to the GoFundMe, Seigerman will donate a mile to someone of the donor's choice.
The fundraiser has already exceeded its minimum goal of $4,220. The Ann Arbor marathon will end Oct. 10; however, Seigerman intends to join a 20 day “exercise to vote” challenge which will continue to Election Day.
“Any way that I, as an individual and then as a collective through this fundraiser, can support fundamental basic rights I think is a good cause,” Seigerman said.
