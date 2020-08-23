Atlanta was, and still is, central to social justice movements in the United States. It’s the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr., and became the home of other civil rights leaders like John Lewis and C.T. Vivian. However, Atlanta is also home to the Atlanta Massacre of 1906.
In early August, University of Georgia alumnus, actor, director and playwright Micah Penn teamed up with other alumni to present his debut, full-length play, “RIOT! 1906 Atlanta” through the San Francisco Black Film Festival. The play highlights a dark side of Atlanta’s history and prompts the audience to examine the parallels between Atlanta in the early twentieth century and modern America.
Micah Penn came to UGA as a freshman in the late 1970s, straight out of Marietta, he said. At that time, Athens and its surrounding areas were considered “very racist,” but Penn and his fellow Black UGA students at the time didn’t care, Penn said. They were there to succeed.
“It was a very good time to be young and Black and have the opportunity to be there at Georgia,” Penn said.
Penn participated in Black Theatrical Ensemble at UGA in its first few years of existence. He succeeded the group’s founder, Larry Calhoun, as the group’s leader. It was a nurturing time to study at UGA, Penn said.
Penn graduated and built a career spanning over 35 years in theatre and film, working primarily as an actor. He’s been a member of the Screen Actors Guild for 30 years and a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers since 2016. In addition, Penn has also worked in industry hotspots like New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta, where he is based currently. One of his most recent achievements is writing “RIOT! 1906 Atlanta.”
I had never heard of this in my entire life. What race riot? Nobody talks about it. It’s not in the history books.
- Micah Penn
The play centers around the events of race riots in Atlanta, also known as the Atlanta Massacre, of 1906. The massacre began when Atlanta newspapers reported a story about four white women being allegedly assaulted by Black men. This claim was “completely unfounded,” according to a 2020 article by BET. The real underlying cause of the riots was white people in Atlanta feeling threatened by the economic success of Black people in the city, according to the article. The play tells the story through the viewpoints of historic figures like W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington, and the namesake of UGA Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Henry W. Grady.
Penn grew up in Marietta, but he only learned about the riots in 2006. He saw a book about the riots at the airport while he was traveling, and it shocked him, he said.
“I had never heard of this in my entire life. What race riot? Nobody talks about it. It’s not in the history books,” Penn said.
Over the next 12 years, Penn continued his acting and directing career but couldn’t shake what he’d learned about the race riots and the fact that he never learned about them before, he said. In 2018, he decided it was time to dedicate time to researching the riots in-depth. His research culminated in the first draft of the play in early 2019, he said.
Penn sent a copy of the finished play to fellow UGA alumnus, Jackie Wright, who is heavily involved with the San Francisco Black Film Festival. Wright enjoyed it and showed it to other festival executives, who then invited Penn to do a virtual presentation of the play, he said. Penn worked with Wright and other UGA alumni to present a virtual reading of excerpts from the play, as well as do a talkback discussing the parallels between the events of 1906 and the Black Lives Matter movement today.
Wright said the presentation came together in a “wonderful, kind of spiritual way.”
The virtual presentation was scheduled to take place the day after the sudden death of the San Francisco Black Film Festival director and son of the festival’s founder, Kali O’Ray. Although they could have rescheduled the performance, Wright said presenting the play was a way to memorialize O’Ray for his love for the city of Atlanta and his work for social justice.
When he was working on the play, the original plan was to stage it in New York City and to open it before the election this fall, Penn said. While researching the Atlanta riots, he kept noticing similarities between what happened in 1906 and what is happening today, including a big upcoming election and politicized, fear-mongering media, he said.
“When people saw this play, they will see the clear parallels between what's going on now and what happened over 100 years ago,” he said.
These similarities were something Penn noticed in 2019, prior to the death of George Floyd which sparked multiple Black Lives Matter demonstrations this summer. Wright said there are many cases where life imitates art and vice versa, and if more people knew what happened in Atlanta in 1906, maybe Floyd will still be here today.
Penn knew from the start his play would serve as a catalyst for discussions about social justice in America, he said.
“The hope of this production is that those who acted courageously, as well as those who fell victim to the violence, might be honored. And that all who encounter this story will know the shame of it and never again repeat the behaviors, or give in to the evil, that brought this event into being,” he wrote.
While the play won’t be able to be performed for a live audience anytime in the foreseeable future, Penn said he plans to have a televised table read of the play soon.
