Whether it’s a colorful butterfly or a small honeybee, we see pollinators as a notorious symbol for the springtime. As these insects buzz, flutter and fly across campus, it is important to know just how many there are.
To count the population of these critters, the University of Georgia Pollinator Project is hosting the UGA Campus Pollinator Census on April 20-21. Now in its third year, the census collects data that will help to create a healthier community of pollinators on campus. Anyone can participate in the census survey, which can be found on the Office of Sustainability website.
The Campus Pollinator Project is a commitment to the protection of pollinators and their habitats. Through UGA’s certification as a Bee Campus, the university strives to conserve native pollinators through planting native plants, providing nest sites and reducing the use of pesticides.
To promote and enhance the conservation of native pollinators, the Pollinator Project is inviting participants to spend 15 minutes on either April 20 or 21 counting pollinators on any blooming plant on campus.
Justin Ellis, the program manager of UGA’s Office of Sustainability, is one of many helping with the census. By centering the event near Earth Day, which falls on April 22, Ellis believes that UGA students, faculty and staff will participate in the campus-wide count to celebrate the environmental holiday.
“This year, we’re trying to ask people to make an Earth Day commitment,” Ellis said. “Data collection is such a powerful tool, and we live in a day and age where everybody can do it.”
To help the community participate, the UGA Campus Pollinator Census website lists recommendations for places on campus to count, including the Founders Memorial Garden, Lake Herrick Pollinator Garden and the State Botanical Garden.
While these gardens are a beautiful spot to see pollinators in action, the community is encouraged to perform the census at any location on campus with flowering plants. Wherever it may be, participants can select their location on a map given on the census survey.
Claudia White, a senior geography and anthropology major at UGA, serves as the Bee Campus Intern for the Office of Sustainability and is directing the census.
“The Pollinator Census is really just a game of I Spy,” White said. “The goal of the census is seeing what we have so we understand how to better protect [it].”
The protection of pollinators is especially important in the environmental movement. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, pollinators are essential to our survival, as well as the survival of all of earth’s land ecosystems. Almost 80% of crops that produce our food require pollination by animals.
“I think everything relies on [pollinators],” Riley Forrestall, a UGA sophomore ecology major, said. “There’s an importance in looking at the system as a whole, and acknowledging and being grateful for the service they provide.”
By getting the community personally involved in the protection and enhancement of pollinators, the Pollinator Project hopes participants will see first-hand the service pollinators provide.
“Pollinators are essential to maintaining biodiversity and maintaining the ecosystems that we rely so heavily on,” White said.
Despite the importance of pollinators, they are declining around the globe not only because of predators and disease, but also because of human activity such as deforestation and pesticide use, according to Pennsylvania State University’s Department of Entomology.
“If they’re declining everywhere, our goal is to create a campus habitat where they are very healthy,” Ellis said. “We can study and demonstrate that, and then be a model to any other community.”
As each pollinator buzzes, flutters and flies across campus, the Pollinator Census will make sure they can be accounted for and appreciated for the service they provide. Whether through educating people about the importance of pollinators or planting native plants across campus, each achievement of the Pollinator Project is one step closer to helping these creatures.