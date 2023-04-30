Prelude Dance Ensemble performed at the Morton Theatre this Saturday to an enthusiastic audience. Two semesters of practicing culminated in “Revival,” the 2023 edition of the University of Georgia dance group’s annual spring show.
Over the course of the 2022-23 academic year, Prelude has been rehearsing the opener, closer and individual dances for the show. Prelude is a student-led organization, and members of the team choreographed all the show’s dances. Prelude also fundraised for the show through bake sales and merchandise sales.
Annalise Lewinski, the president of Prelude, is a senior at UGA currently finishing her elementary education major. Lewinski has been on the dance team since her freshman year, but “Revival” is especially important to her because of all of the effort that the team has put into it.
“I think that you can truly see the energy that we put into all of the dances. I'm biased because I put so much hard work into creating this show, and so I'm really excited. I think and hope that the audience will love it,” Lewinski said.
When the lights dimmed, the crowd hushed to see four dancers with their arms and legs tilted gracefully into varying positions, skirts swishing just above their ankles. As Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” came on over the speakers, audience members leaned forward in their seats to follow the energetic story told through the choreography.
Each successive dance had its own theming, lighting, costumes and dance style.
Before the show, Emma Surbrook, a sophomore management information systems major and the advertising officer of Prelude, commented on the eclectic organization of the show.
“There's not one singular vibe or theme for the whole show because there's just a lot of different dances with different energies… It’s a celebration of our dancers and the end of the semester,” Surbook said.
The dancers portrayed a different visual style in each dance. With one number, the dancers were silhouetted under harsh red lights, legs jutting out in wide stances. In another, they joyously pranced to singer Lizzo in holographic skirts while audience members whooped with excitement.
According to Lewinski, this performance showcases the various dance styles that are explored at Prelude, from contemporary to jazz.
“Revival” ended with every dancer on stage together as a team for the closing performance.
After the show, attendees rushed down the stairs of the theater and into a hallway to meet the dancers after the show, offering words of congratulations and amazement. Sofia Bengochea, a freshman majoring in psychology at UGA, was wowed by the expression of emotions in each piece.
“My first impression walking out of the show was that it was very moving. I felt like they had very emotive performances and actually moved with the music. So a lot of it was very meaningful and not just dancing,” Bengochea said.
Another audience member, Ayesha Raparla, a UGA freshmen majoring in biological sciences and animal science, commented on the level of expertise that this student-led organization was able to achieve.
“It's on par with [what] I expected from a club dance… I really enjoyed it, and I can tell how much work they put in,” Raparla said.
As the dancers filed out of the cool Morton Theatre onto the hot Athens streets with bouquets in hand and friends still buzzing excitedly around them, Pragya Bhadani, freshmen a computer science major and photographer, expressed her feelings about “Revival.”
“You could tell that they poured their hearts into their performance… I've seen a lot of shows like these,” Bhadani said. “But this one had a motion to it. It was really nice. [It] made my morning.”