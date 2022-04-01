On March 10, 1972, the University of Georgia became the first Southeastern university to host a public dance for gay students. A student group, Committee on Gay Education, was able to throw the dance despite backlash from the university. It came down to a restraining order against UGA, approved just two hours before the event that made the dance in Memorial Hall Ballroom a go.
50 years later, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies gathered for a seventies-themed soirée in the exact same location. From glittery eyeshadow to sparkly sequins to reflective pants, Thursday’s Pride Prom event was a night for all to shine.
Time to shine
Tyler Newhouse, a junior international affairs major, is the vice president of Pride Alliance, the organization that threw the prom.
“Throughout the seventies, there was a lot of movement to support LGBTQ inclusive programs and organizations and people. I think we just wanted to reflect back to that. But, also seventies is just a fun time,” Newhouse said.
As more people arrived, the room filled with the glow of strobe lights and vibrations of bass. Once “Wobble” blasted through the DJ’s speakers, the dance floor became packed with smiles and fun.
Whether it be cancellations due to COVID-19 or the lack of a comfortable and supportive environment, some people didn’t get to experience a high school prom. Diya Kamath, a freshman communication sciences and disorders major, thought Pride Prom was better than her high school’s event.
“[There are] more queer couples and it's just better. I felt very overwhelmed at my prom, I didn't really like it as much. There were a lot of people, it was just really stressful to be out there and to feel a supportive environment,” Kamath said. “Here, I really like it. I love all the outfits and everything, it's really great.”
Sara Whitmire, a freshman political science major, felt the atmosphere of Pride Prom allowed for greater freedom of expression.
“I just think it's a really good opportunity for any student who identifies as a member of the community to come and just know they can be themselves in the way that they couldn't back home,” Whitmire said.
Newhouse believed that as long as attendees were happy and felt proud of themselves and their expression, then he had done a good job.
Changes in time
Asa “Bill” Green helped form the Committee on Gay Education back in 1971. In a November 1972 interview with The Red and Black, Green said, “But we have faith in society. We think it has the potential to change and we think it will.”
As attendees reflected on the past 50 years, they saw areas of growth but also areas still in need of change.
Jamie Thompson, junior english major, has noticed a need for change in UGA’s housing.
“We could really be better with gender inclusive housing. Some other universities have queer and trans specific housing,” Thompson said.
Newhouse mentioned the recent legislation introduced and passed around the country targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.
“I think [Green’s] statement has proven true. We’ve come so far since then. Obviously, I feel like it would be inappropriate not to mention the steps backward that have been taken recently, especially in places like Florida,” Newhouse said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law three days prior to the event on March 28. The bill prevents public schools from teaching children in kindergarten through third grade about topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity. On March 8, a bill prohibiting discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in some private school classrooms was also introduced in Georgia, according to NBC.
Even in the face of setbacks, Newhouse thinks it’s important to acknowledge the amount of success in the LGBTQIA+ community over the years.
“It’s also important to acknowledge the amount of success that we’ve had has been unprecedented. It is the youth that moves us forward. I think that as we move forward, as a society, it’s going to be the youth, it’s going to be the young generation that makes those changes. Every generation, we push towards more inclusivity,” Newhouse said.