When coming to interview with the University of Georgia for the first time, Jaime Diamond, assistant professor of mathematics education, took out her nose ring and made sure she had her tattoos covered. She wanted to “blend in” with what she thought Georgians were like.
Coming from California, Diamond worried that there would be a more negative stigma around tattoos in Georgia.
Diamond got her first tattoo when she was 17, a heart taken from a tattoo her father had. She got her next tattoo when she graduated from undergrad in 2004. The third tattoo is a memorial tattoo in honor of the passing of her dad.
Although Cambridge University Press dates the art of tattooing back to 3370 B.C., it did not always have the mainstream popularity it has today. Throughout history, tattoos have been stigmatized and associated with certain groups such as entertainers, sailors and criminals, according to Beverly Yuen Thompson's "Covered In Ink."
It wasn’t until the 1970s — when biker and hippie culture became the mainstream — that tattooing became more socially accepted. A 2017 study in World Journal of Psychiatry found tattooing has become more of a "mainstream phenomenon," with decreasing associations with stigma, within the past two decades.
The frequency at which Americans become tattooed is increasing. Statistics pulled from the 2016 Harris Poll, which measures public opinion in the U.S., found 29% of Americans have at least one tattoo, an increase from roughly 21% in 2012 and 14% in 2008.
UGA has no written policy on tattoos or dress codes. Growing up around tattoos, Diamond didn’t think tattoos were that taboo. However, she is aware that her tattoos might change the way people perceive her.
Now having taught at UGA for seven years, Diamond finds that her tattoos don’t play a large role in her daily life.
In her field of mathematics education, Diamond said she never thinks about whether people have tattoos. Diamond said she doesn’t think having tattoos changes her interaction with her colleagues or students because tattoos are much more accepted now and “just another avenue to express yourself.”
Claire Sarver, a doctoral student in mathematics education, got her first tattoo at 18, when she started her undergrad at UGA. She got an African symbol for the word ‘believe,’ which she looked up in a book at a UGA library. Her second tattoo is a pi symbol on her wrist to commemorate her love of math and her March 14 birthday.
Sarver previously worked as a high school math teacher for 10 years and now teaches statistics at UGA — fear about whether her tattoos would affect her ability to get a job “never even crossed my mind,” she said.
Like Diamond, Sarver said her tattoos haven’t changed her interactions with colleagues or students. She said she believes that the stigma around tattoos is changing because differences are more accepted in general.
She thinks that the reason tattoos have been so stigmatized in the workplace is that they aren’t so common and people are drawn toward differences.
“Anytime there is a change in physical appearance that isn’t something that you would do to yourself, you might have an opinion about it, negative or positive,” Sarver said.
As a doctoral student, Sarver knows several students in her cohort and department that have tattoos. Kevin Moore, an associate professor of mathematics education and Sarver’s fianceé, has one tattoo, a pi symbol made of a golf club and tees that matches Sarver’s tattoo and expresses his passion for golf. His tattoo is on the back of his left shoulder.
Moore, who received the tattoo when he was a professor, never worried if his tattoo would affect his ability to get a job because he was “pretty comfortable” in his position at UGA.
Because his tattoo isn’t visible in the workplace, Moore doesn’t think his tattoo has changed his interactions with others. Moore thinks different generations think of tattoos differently. Younger generations want to know more about the story behind the tattoo, whereas older generations just point it out. He credits this to his belief that tattoos are becoming more commonplace.
Moore grew up in a small rural town where tattoos were heavily stigmatized. While there, he never considered getting a tattoo. After moving to Phoenix, Arizona, Moore saw more tattoos and didn’t notice any stigma around them. It was in this environment that Moore thought about getting a tattoo for the first time.
Within academia, Moore said he thinks that the number of professors with tattoos is higher than the general population because faculty tends to be more open-minded.
In the golf community, Moore thinks there could be a more negative stigma of tattoos due to its more traditional and conservative nature.
“Teachers as a community are surrounded by people with diverse backgrounds,” Moore said. “Most teachers look at their students as individuals in their own right and I think that plays a role. Just some mark on your body is no way indicative of who you are as a person, how you behave, how you treat other people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.