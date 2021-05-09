Becoming a resident assistant at the University of Georgia is an experience many have shared and treasured. However, balancing a work life that doesn’t leave your dorm room can be a tricky feat.
The Red & Black asked several RAs to share their reasoning for becoming an RA, give some advice for prospective RAs and to share some of their best memories.
“My favorite [event] is the vibe sessions I do with my boys only. Instead of hall meetings that we have to have to give certain information to the residents, I give my boys the information, and then I do some bonding activities afterward and hang out to talk to everyone,” said Eric Kraitman, a sophomore management major and an RA in Brumby Hall.
Kraitman said that his reasoning for wanting to be an RA stemmed from the fact that he always wanted a little brother. Being an RA, he said, was “like having 30.”
Moving up the street to Myers Hall, resident assistant Alexis Farmer, a junior public relations major, spoke on how important campus community relationships are.
“My favorite part about being an RA is the relationships I have built with my residents and the relationships I have seen them build with each other. People and their stories are so important to me and getting to be a part of and learn from my residents [lives] has been incredible,” she said.
Farmer said that her biggest piece of advice for someone who might want to become an RA in the future is to, “Keep an open mind and open heart. You have just as much to learn from your residents as they have to learn from you.”
An RA from Hill Hall weighed in on how being an RA can play a role in the community long-term.
“I wanted to become an RA because I wanted to connect with my UGA community in a meaningful and lasting way,” said Megan Harris, a sophomore biology major, “I had a wonderful experience with older student mentors who invested in me my first year, and even now as a sophomore. I saw the RA role as an excellent way that I could continue that legacy with future bulldogs.”
Harris relayed some of the programs she and her fellow RAs hosted, such as Yoga on the Quad, Celebrating Black Women in STEM and Change, Health, Balance.
Harris’ biggest piece of advice was to “know your ‘why.’”
“This is not an easy job—especially when you eat, sleep and go to class in the same building that you work in. Things can get tough and the line between your role as an employee and your role as a student can easily become blurred,” she said. “Knowing your motivation and drive for why you wanted to become an RA in the first place will be key in showing up with intention every day and truly enjoying your job even on days when work seems challenging.”