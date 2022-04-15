UGA Redcoats gear up for highly-anticipated G-Day

The University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band might be best known for their presence during the fall football season, but they never stop performing. In the spring, they have a big role in the annual G-Day game — one of UGA’s most popular sporting events.
To prepare for game day, band members have practiced for three weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesday nights. But for a few specific band members, this year’s G-Day involved more practice because more is on the line than getting the crowd hype.
“I don't think most people realize that G-Day is the final round of selecting our new drum majors. So the four drum majors are announced in the next few days after G-Day,” said graduating Redcoat drum major Abigail McLain. “People don’t know that's what's going on because it's just people wearing black conducting and they don’t look any different than a drum major at another football game.”
Drum majors are the leaders of a marching band and make all of the calls during performances. There are only four in the Redcoats. This year, the audition process for potential drum majors started in March and the final candidates were cut from a group of around 20 people to seven.
The seven finalists will participate in a final audition on G-Day that is split into two parts. The first part happens before the game and involves simulated games and scenarios allowing the candidates to practice conducting the band. Then, once the game starts, the candidates take turns actually conducting during the quarters.
McLain, who plays piccolo, has been a drum major for a year. She said the audition process is intimidating because there is a lot at stake, but she made it through successfully. Overall, McLain said being a drum major has been a stressful yet rewarding experience.
Freshman Aizhia Poblete is one of the drum major candidates this year. Her experience getting to advance in the auditions as a freshman has been unique since she said upperclassmen tend to make it to the final rounds.
“To be honest, I'm still in awe considering that I am a freshman ... I am very young, so I am very thankful that I made it here,” Poblete, who plays mellophone, said.
Assistant band director Rob Akridge is eagerly anticipating the performance of the potential drum majors. Getting to witness how they will handle themselves and conduct the band is very interesting, he said.
“There's nothing like the real experience, and watching how somebody acts and handles conducting during a football game, and how they get through it,” Akridge said.
In fact, many members of the band are looking forward to G-Day, but not just because of the auditions. The last time the band performed at Sanford Stadium was for the national championship celebration in January.
“I think right now the attitude that the whole band is sort of adopting is just that we're just itching to be back in Sanford right now. If that makes sense. I know I certainly am. Everyone that I've talked to is all very excited to finally just be back with a full band,” Poblete said.
The Redcoats had an especially busy fall season, getting to support the Georgia Bulldogs all the way to the national championship. McLain said the fall semester can be grueling at times. Band members practice three days a week, including the morning of Saturday home games, Redcoat Courtney Honoré said.
Honoré, who plays piccolo, was a member of her high school’s marching band, and while she said the experiences are similar, Redcoats is much more of a time commitment.
“If you have a game on Saturday, to be honest, you don't have much of a weekend, but that's fine. There's nothing wrong with that. But it really does consume a lot more of your time than you initially thought it would,” Honoré said.
The commitment can seem intimidating at times, but according to Honoré, the long nights and early mornings are worth it. The camaraderie shared between the band members is unmatched. Many of the Redcoats tend to form close friendships throughout this experience, she said.
Akridge was a Redcoat in college and now as one of the directors, his experience has come full circle.
“It was the best part of my college career without a doubt, and I think most of the current Redcoats would agree. The thing I like about it is that it’s a connection to the university and it's a way to be involved … It’s worth everything you put into it. You get more out of it than you could ever get into it,” Akridge said.
With G-Day fast approaching, members of the Redcoats have plenty to get excited about. But outside of the thrill of who will get chosen as the new drum majors, many are just happy to be back among the buzzing crowd in the stadium.
“I am so excited to be back in Sanford. I came to fall in love with the games. There’s really nothing like a Saturday in Athens. I feel like the energy will be even more exemplified on Saturday, because I'm sure we've all missed our good ole Georgia football,” Poblete said.