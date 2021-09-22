In the University of Georgia’s Mary Frances Early College of Education, a research and development center is shaping education in Georgia and around the world by providing resources for educators to help Latino students succeed in school.
The Center for Latino Achievement and Success in Education, or CLASE — pronounced as the Spanish word for “class” — was founded in 2003, and its work is designed to serve the teachers of first and second-generation students who are predominantly Latino.
“[Teachers] want their students to succeed and excel, but they just don't have the background knowledge for that,” interim director Paula Mellom said. “We try to fill that gap.”
According to Mellom, CLASE’s mission has three pillars: research, instruction and outreach.
Research at the center includes studies on what practices are most effective in increasing literacy in classrooms and on cultural adaptation and development. CLASE uses the conclusions of this research to train educators at the local, national and international levels through institutes and training workshops.
“Part of CLASE’s mission is to overall improve the educational outcomes of Latino students,” graduate assistant Jacqueline Fuentes said.
Fuentes is a Chicana doctoral student studying counseling psychology at UGA. As a first generation college student, Fuentes holds two master’s degrees.
“My own journey is reflective of the work that has been done, not necessarily by CLASE, but in general … [by] educators, mentors and administrators,” Fuentes said. Her involvement in the center is her way to give back, Fuentes said.
According to Mellom, CLASE reaches a community of over 1,500 teachers and has long-term consistent relationships with at least six school districts, predominantly in northern Georgia. CLASE provides coaching and professional development and conducts research.
At the international level, CLASE connected with teachers and students in Costa Rica and Brazil.
Jean Costa Silva is a graduate assistant at CLASE pursuing a doctorate degree in linguistics. Originally from Brazil, Costa Silva has taught English and Portuguese in many countries and is in his third year working at CLASE.
“[CLASE] is very important because it’s innovative,” Costa Silva said.
Costa Silva has plenty of experience with teacher development programs, but was pleasantly surprised by the contemporary and creative approaches to reforming education through the center.
Dominique L. La Barrie is in her second year as a graduate assistant at CLASE and is pursuing a doctorate degree in developmental psychology at UGA. She studies emotional regulation and intergenerational and racial trauma, particularly in Black and Latino families.
For La Barrie, supporting the center’s work showed her just how impactful the education system can be.
“[School] is a really meaningful area where we can intervene and help kids who are dealing with traumatic experiences, or help kids feel pride in their ethnicity and heritage and background,” La Barrie said.
CLASE aims to do just that, by promoting bicultural identity and resilience and reducing academic achievement gaps.
Looking ahead, Mellom says the center is assembling an advisory board to steer the center’s focus. Upcoming projects include collaborating with other Georgia universities to train teachers. The center also hopes to reinstate a tutoring and mentoring program at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School, a program on hiatus due to the pandemic.