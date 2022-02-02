At Fleet Feet’s South Lumpkin Street location, a group of University of Georgia students can be seen every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday stretching before a run. No matter if there is rain or shine or if the time is 7 a.m. or 5 p.m., the members of Healthy Celebrations gather each week to run with each other.
Rachael Whittenburg, a senior accounting major, is the founder and president of Healthy Celebrations. During her junior year, Whittenburg — in search of a consistent running group — rebranded her workout Instagram to advertise group runs that would meet three to four times a week under the name Healthy Celebrations.
From the beginning, social media has played a crucial role in the growth and following of Healthy Celebrations. Last fall, the club’s Instagram surpassed 1,000 followers, Whittenburg said.
Maddy Andersson, a junior management information systems major and the co-vice president of Healthy Celebrations, emphasized social media as the main platform where students discover the club.
“[Social media] is everything,” Andersson said. “The club in itself is a very genuine spirit. Through social media, people can catch that vibe and they want to be a part of that.”
On Nov. 1, 2021, an opportunity for the club’s growth presented itself when students at colleges across the country began contacting Healthy Celebrations through Instagram to expand the club to their own schools.
So far, Healthy Celebrations has expanded to over 20 schools, including the University of South Carolina, Baylor University, Virginia Tech, Idaho University, Auburn University, Clemson University, Georgia Tech and the University of Kentucky.
“Healthy Celebrations has been genuinely so blessed,” Whittenburg said. “Almost every good thing that’s happened to us has fallen into our lap. I have been so blown away. I didn’t know if people would be as passionate about it as I was.”
A core principle of Healthy Celebrations is their emphasis on community. Lindsey Holland, a senior family and consumer sciences major and the co-vice president of Healthy Celebrations, said members are kind, inviting and welcoming, which encourages a sense of togetherness at every practice.
Candy Mundo, a senior human development and family sciences major, discovered Healthy Celebrations on TikTok soon after being attacked on a run. For Mundo, Healthy Celebrations’ sense of community is not only defined by kindness, but also by the renewed sense of safety and protection running with a group provides her.
“Over the summer, I was running with one of my friends on the beach,” Mundo said. “On the way back to my car, someone physically assaulted us and attempted kidnapping. It’s something I never thought would happen to me. [Healthy Celebrations] is a great way to not only connect with other people but to be able to run and feel safe knowing that there’s people running with you.”
Mundo is not a member of Greek life, but many of the members featured on Healthy Celebrations’ Instagram posts are involved in Panhellenic sororities. As a Hispanic woman, Mundo discussed feeling nervous the first time she went to practice and questioned if she would feel accepted.
“They made me feel like I was family,” Mundo said. “They’re super energetic and they want to get to know you. To the girl that’s afraid to join or thinks they’re going to be judged … just do it. Just go.”
Looking toward the future, Healthy Celebrations hopes to further incorporate their occasional long run Saturday practices into their weekly schedule for half to full marathon training, encourage more male participation and plan new merchandise with their designer, Lauren Minnick, a junior journalism major.
Andersson, Holland and Whittenburg all highlighted the important role running plays in their life, bringing them community, empowerment and strength.
“[Running] has definitely been something that’s a constant in my life,” Holland said. “It’s what keeps me sane. I love the way it makes me feel, I love doing it with other people and I just love that it’s something that can bring people together. All you need is a pair of tennis shoes.”