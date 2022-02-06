A gleaming sea of contrasting colors, fabrics and patterns dances across the Tate Grand Hall. Individuals of various ethnicities, cultures and backgrounds mingle, creating an undeniable sense of unity.
On Saturday, Feb. 5 the Asian American Student Association at the University of Georgia hosted their annual Lunar New Year celebration — Lunars.
As a crowd flowed through the doors dressed in everything from suits and gowns to traditional dress from tens of different countries, the room came to life to celebrate the community of Asian and Asian American students at UGA.
Cultural inspirations
Tigers were everywhere — lounging on the front of the showbills, projected onto huge screens at the front of the room, sitting on the stage in the form of a huge stuffed animal. This year, 2022, is the Year of the Tiger according to the Chinese zodiac. Tigers symbolize strength and bravery, which inspired the theme of the event.
This year’s Lunars theme was “Loyal, Brave and True,” which references the 2020 live-action adaptation of “Mulan.” This theme, combined with aesthetic inspiration from the glitz and glamour of the 2018 romcom “Crazy Rich Asians,” set the tone for the decorations and performances of the night.
“[Lunars is] dedicated to honoring our Asian American identities without compromising components of our true selves,” said Lunars co-event director Vy Hoang. “‘Loyal, Brave and True’ represents what we value — portraying the Asian community, our core values and culture by expressing the importance of family and remaining strong during the unprecedented times.”
In 2021, Lunars was held as a hybrid virtual and drive-in showcase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event transitioned back to an in-person format with a limited number of tickets to ensure that attendees could properly social distance.
Tickets to Lunars sold out shortly after becoming available to the general public. This is likely due to a surge in participation that AASA has seen in the last year, according to Hoang, a junior biochemistry major.
As attendees settled into their seats with wontons, dumplings, fried rice and other foods catered by new-age Asian restaurant Wok’s Up, conversation grew from a rumble to a roar as 7 p.m. and the start of the entertainment crept closer.
“We brought back a lot of performers from our APIDA Night Market. We got a lot of great feedback that night about the performers, so everyone was happy to perform again,” said Lunars co-event director and sophomore cellular biology major Ashley Dey.
UGA students Elyssa Levitt and Alyssa Lombres sat at a table near the center of the crowd designated specifically for their sorority — Alpha Sigma Rho. ASR is the first Asian-interest sorority founded in Georgia and the south, according to its Instagram page.
Lombres, a junior health promotion and policy major, attended Lunars virtually last year. On the other hand, Levitt, who is majoring in animal science with minors in dairy science and American Sign Language, had never attended Lunars before.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the talent and performances and presentations they have going on tonight,” Levitt said.
The show begins
Chatter gave way to hushed excitement as the lights of the hall dimmed and projectors cut to a high-energy video introducing the executive board of AASA.
After this, AASA president Annie Li took the stage to express her gratitude to everyone who made the event possible, including her ancestors, AASA predecessors and family. Li also commended AASA for it’s 30th anniversary of fostering unity, community and intersectionality in the UGA community.
Emcees Grace Nguyen and Kevin Zheng took the stage. The dynamic pair laced the show together with banter and jokes throughout the night, filling the blank spaces between dances, musical performances and other talent.
By far the largest performance of the night came in the form of a skit from recent UGA graduate Enoch Lee. The skit, broken up into ten acts dispersed throughout other performances, followed the journey of a lost granddaughter attempting to connect and heal her relationships with her mother’s family.
The musical skit was written and directed by Lee, with some songs being completed only days before the show. Despite this, the cast and crew transported the entire audience to Asia and into the complex family relationships between characters.
“The skit was really touching — it was really nice,” said attendee Kavya Suryadevara, a sophomore biochemistry major. “The signing was on point.”
The night concluded with a traditional fashion show highlighting the immense diversity within AASA and a word from the four event directors — Hoang, Dey, Susie Yun and Ivy Li.
Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate family, ancestors, community and culture. Hoang closed the night with a heart-felt speech to her mother, who was in the front row among other families of the cast and crew.
“I have learned how to be loyal to my family and culture, ready to take on challenges and never fear anything. I have learned how to be true to myself from the foundation of ethics and discipline you and [Dad] have built for me to grow on,” Hoang said.