After experiencing a year shadowed by a pandemic, social injustice and political uncertainty, the Asian American Student Association at the University of Georgia is ready to welcome in a new year full of healing and rekindled connections.
This year’s Lunar New Year celebrations began on Feb. 12, marking the end of the Year of the Rat and the welcoming of the Year of the Ox. These celebrations in East Asian countries and across the world normally last for around two weeks.
Each new year is marked by a different animal from the 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar. AASA co-director of events Jamie Le said the significance of these animals varies across East Asian cultures. Being Vietnamese, Le said her culture replaces the ox with the water buffalo, which has a similar meaning to the Chinese ox.
“Like the ox, the water buffalo represents foreign leadership, strength, perseverance and hard work,” said Le, a sophomore cellular biology major. “So this year we can hopefully bring a lot of success in strength, and we hope that there’s a light shining at the end of the tunnel after such a difficult year.”
For this Year of the Ox, AASA will celebrate in ways different than years past. Though the organization would typically hold an in-person event with live performances, AASA is opting for a pandemic-friendly celebration this Lunar New Year — a drive-in showcase.
"Lunars,” AASA’s drive-in event, will be held on Feb. 20 from 7-9 p.m. at UGA’s Intramural Fields on lot E01. At the free event, AASA will present its pre-recorded Lunar showcase, consisting of dancing and musical performances as well as short films and skits. The showcase will also be available for streaming on YouTube.
Le said in the past, AASA’s Lunar New Year festivities involved lively celebrations that brought together different cultures across campus. With “Lunars,” she hopes that AASA can again bring this sense of community and celebration, even though attendees will be distanced.
“The overarching theme for the series is focusing on connections and going back to our roots,” Le said. “COVID has isolated [us] so much. … We’re hoping that 'Lunars' will let people remember how important it is to be with friends and family and to remember those connections.”
AASA’s showcase will also feature a segment called “Despite Covid,” which will feature a series of short, video submissions from both AASA members and nonmembers, who will discuss what they learned about themselves throughout the pandemic. These lessons could include new skills, hobbies or accomplishments.
“A characteristic of the ox is that it’s strong and reliable, and so we wanted people to see that maybe last year wasn’t the best and something you could rely on for happiness, but we wanted to say that this year is going to be a reliable year,” said Ashley Dey, AASA co-director of events and freshman cellular biology major.
AASA wants “Lunars” to serve as a catalyst for creating community, forming bonds, discovering new passions and keeping traditions alive. After a year of witnessing acts of social injustice, particularly toward the Asian community, Le said she thinks this Lunar New Year will be a great opportunity to band together and celebrate the Asian community and the hardships it has overcome.
“It’s been going on for a long time, but COVID really fueled anti-Asian racism,” Le said. “I think it’s more important [now] than ever for our Asian community to step up and step into the Lunar New Year united as a front and bring awareness to the injustices invoked on our people, our elders [and] our small businesses.”