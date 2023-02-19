The University of Georgia Department of Dance presented “Amistad We Stand,” a performance celebrating Black history, at the New Dance Theatre on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18. The show, which emphasizes connectivity, friendship and the breaking down of barriers, has been in the works since early August. But the message behind this show is timeless.
“Amistad is a Spanish word that means friendship,” director Jason Aryeh said. “As a choreographer, I'm affected by everything that goes around in my community, my society, my life. And so I feel like this is a time where we need to be able to have the bond of friendship… And I felt like ‘We Stand’ is a representation of everyone in a respectable way.”
Aryeh also directed the UGA Department of Dance and the Office of Multicultural Services and Programs’ “UBUNTU,” a performance celebrating Black history, in 2022. The show represented self-expression through the victories and hardships of the past.
This year, Aryeh decided to expand the lens of his dance, focusing more so on the dancers as a unit, and what their unique skills, backgrounds and histories could contribute to honoring Black history.
“I already knew the theme. ‘Amistad We Stand,’ [was what] I wanted,” Aryeh said. “Togetherness, friendship, I wanted that community of different race, ethnicity, religious background, sexual orientation… When I was looking at a cast, I wanted to make sure that I [had] everyone representing something celebrating who they are, where they’re from and how far they’ve come.”
The dances themselves were a combination of traditional West African movement and modern contemporary dance, a dichotomy meant to emphasize the narrative of “togetherness despite differences” seen throughout this show.
However, without much experience in West African dance, many dancers were nervous to implement the movements, especially because of the cultural significance of the style of dance. But Aryeh believed this trepidation was misplaced, as he saw this performance as the perfect opportunity to openly and fully embrace the unknown.
“It's okay to be nervous, it's okay to live in a community where someone will be next to you of a different race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, background, it's okay,” Aryeh said.
Aryeh, who is originally from Ghana, wanted to ensure the authenticity of the performance.
The dances were accompanied by a mix of tracks, ranging from modern Beyoncé and Rihanna songs to more traditional African spirituals and djembe rhythms. The dances also made sure to incorporate expressive facial motions in order to convey the emotion and passion behind the dances.
Each movement was precise and deliberate, connecting the dancers to each other and the culture they were celebrating. The dancers were just as frequently learning about West African culture as they were spending time mastering the dances.
“When you embody a foreign language or movement or culture, it takes a while [for it to] sink in and develop. So for me to watch them actually embody it and then perform it was an achievement for me,” Aryeh said. “I would occasionally send them articles, video links, just for them to be able to be aware of what they're doing and how it's done.”
In addition to the cultural significance of friendship and inclusion, this year’s show aimed to reinforce confidence in the cast itself. Gigi Anderson, a returning dancer from last year’s show, felt accepted in the production.
“I do not look like the typical dancer. I've [got] tattoos, short hair, and I definitely get brushed aside for other shows because I don't look the part. So the show has been really important to me and working with [Aryeh] has been really important to me because I feel like it reintroduced me [to] loving dance again,” Anderson said.
The UGA Dance Company was joined by studios outside of UGA, including the East Athens Educational Dance Center, Brenau University Dance Company and the Pamoja Dance Company. Together, the four groups were able to emphasize the importance of community, friendship and collaboration through their shared time on the stage.
“I really felt empowered walking away. I feel like I'm part of a bigger community. I feel like it was about uplifting one another,” Ciera Walker, an attendee at Friday night’s performance, said.
“Amistad We Stand” was more than the culmination of hours of practice. It was more than the audience’s reactions as they saw cultures collaborate through dance. At its core, the show was about letting go of fear in order to build something as a community of friends.
“It’s not just a performance, it's an experience that’s going to live with them for the rest of their lives,” Aryeh said in his closing remarks Friday night. “All we have to do is to be happy, thrive and then just stand as one. And that's what I would want them to take is to not to be scared to be who they are. But rather celebrate that.”