The Black Affairs Council at the University of Georgia held their annual Unity Ball at the Georgia Museum of Art on Friday. Among historic paintings and shining artifacts, people from all backgrounds came together to celebrate African American history and culture.
The Black Affairs Council is a student organization that aims to celebrate Black culture on UGA’s campus while also promoting diversity and educating the university community about the issues facing Black students.
Every year, the council throws the Unity Ball, one of their biggest events during Black History Month. It coincides with an exhibit that the Georgia Museum of Art holds honoring the month, which gives eventgoers the chance to learn while also having fun.
The event kicked off when an actor from UGA’s Black Theatrical Ensemble graciously sailed down a flight of stairs dressed as the Mad Hatter from the 2010 film “Alice in Wonderland” — a nod to the theme of the night being “the Mad Hatter’s Ball.” The actor captivated the audience and encouraged everyone to dance and celebrate.
Long satin dresses, sparkly heels and tuxedos filled the dance floor as DJ KillaCam spun classics and modern hits from various Black artists. “Nice for What” by Drake, “Sure Thing” by Miguel and “My Boo” by Alicia Keys and Usher were a few of the songs that pumped up the crowd and kept the night alive.
“I think it is important for everybody to be aware of our impact and kind of highlight everything going on through this dance,” junior art major Alyssa Jackson said about why the event is necessary during Black History Month.
Jackson said unity for her meant being a part of something on campus that celebrates everyone. Bringing attention to people of color is important because it provides a sense of inclusion, she said.
Shaelin Lee, the council’s co-chair of cultural and social programming, believes the event offers an uplifting Black History Month celebration.
“It is important to use this month to educate and celebrate because a lot of African American history is sad and depressing, but the ball is a way to have fun and appreciate our culture without centering it around traumatic events,” Lee said.
Throughout February, the council has posted videos on Instagram highlighting Black history in Athens and at UGA. Members of the council plan on holding more educational events in the future that will bring awareness to more stories and history from the Black community.
Harmony and family — these were the messages of the night that were reflected within the smiles and compliments exchanged between eventgoers. Eva Chauveau, a sophomore anthropology major, summed up the event and said “through dance, people don’t have to talk all of the time, they can just celebrate and move.”