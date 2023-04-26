Many college students struggle to make friends or network when they first arrive on campus. For students of color, a group of their peers is important to feel included and seen at the University of Georgia, a predominately white institution.
The Black Affairs Council “serves to assist the University in meeting the needs of the Black student body,” according to the student organization’s mission statement, and strives to be a place for Black students to connect and grow during college.
“We are the Black voice on campus,” said Michael Howard, a UGA junior management information systems major and social justice chair of the BAC.
One common word members use to describe the BAC is community.
“We call on each other whenever we need to,” freshman biology major Arionya Gude said. “It's just like a really good family.”
The BAC was the first club that current UGA senior Cydney Parsons joined as a freshman. She now serves as president of the organization.
“[Joining BAC] was when I first started having a good time and actually enjoying myself at college,” Parsons said.
Leadership positions in the organization also allow students to hone skills to use in the workforce.
“I communicate any administrative things we need to do… Make sure our budget is in place and basically that everything is flowing,” Parsons said.
Other roles focus on reaching out to the community. As the social justice chair, Howard reaches out to students through the BUGA bulletin. As an initiative of the BAC, the bulletin is posted weekly on Instagram, announcing campus events to the UGA community.
Howard’s favorite event was the Unity Ball, which was hosted in February with the theme “Sneaker Ball.”
Another popular annual event is Café Soul, where the BAC showcases artistic performances from Black students and provides dinner. Parsons said her favorite event was last year's Bac-yard Bash event.
“It was our first successful event after COVID and I just remember being so proud to be a part of that and seeing our peers have a good time,” Parsons said.
Social events are also often educational. Whether it's learning about financial literacy or how to salsa, the organization strives to offer something for everybody. The BAC won the Organization of the Year award for the 2022-2023 school year and Outstanding Event Award in 2020-2021 in collaboration with the Black Male Leadership Society.
The BAC also has a Freshman Advisory Board that helps new students find a community and have their input included at UGA. The organization is dedicated to providing Black students with knowledge and connections for their future careers.
“I like the professional skills I learned like event management, leadership, listening to other people taking criticism, all that kind of stuff,” Parsons said.
The BAC hosts alumni events where former students can advise current undergraduates. Howard’s mother, a UGA and BAC alum, convinced him to join the club.
“It’s been lessons learned and experience gained,” Howard said.
Executive board members and BAC alumni continue to build a growing network for students and graduates each year. All UGA students are welcome to join the organization or attend BAC events.
“The emphasis is on the Black community,” Gude said. “But it’s still open and inclusive and about educating others.”