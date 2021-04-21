The University of Georgia’s Fashion Design Student Association will bring the fashion-packed streets of New York City to the Classic Center Foundry Pavilion this Thursday, April 22.
In its first in-person show since fall 2019, the student-led organization will showcase looks that have been designed, created and modeled by members. According to Parker Sylvester, FDSA president and senior marketing and fashion merchandising major, students have been developing their designs since January and are excited to finally showcase their hard work.
Club members found inspiration for their looks from street style, specifically from New York City. Sylvester said that the choice of New York was a deliberate one because of its distinctive fashion that cannot be replicated anywhere else.
“Street style is very innovative and usually where the trends start, and it's different depending on the city that you look at it from,” Sylvester said. “For our show, we are particularly thinking about the street style you would see at New York Fashion Week, like on the bloggers and celebrities that come to the shows.”
Morgan Young, a senior fashion merchandising major and FDSA vice president, said that fashion show participants have readily adapted to COVID-19 protocols when planning the looks and overall event. The same safety regulations will be observed in the show’s open-air venue, where masks will still be required at all times.
Show attendees have the option of securing their seats for Thursday, April 22 at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Seats for the show, which is sponsored by the International Association of Clothing Designers and Executives Southern Chapter, are available to reserve through a link on the organization’s Instagram page. There is no dress code, but attendees always have the option of showcasing their style how they see fit.
“A lot of people like to dress up for a show,” Young said. “It's not required, but we do encourage you because it's a fun event to dress up for. Anything goes with fashion, so you can really dress however you want.”
Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime, and FDSA is asking that attendees enter through the right side of the Pavillion on Foundry Street.
Young and Sylvester have waited 18 months to hold an in-person show for FDSA, and much like the student designers of the street style-inspired looks, they’ve had to use creativity and hard work to create an innovative final product that is functional in today’s world.
“[Street style] is avant-garde, but also wearable,” Young said. “You can push the limits and think of very ‘out there’ kinds of designs, but it's not too crazy that you can't see it every day.”