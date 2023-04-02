Hundreds of students and community members wandered College Avenue this weekend with unique passports in hand. They tasted a variety of international food – from traditional Eritrean himbasha to Thai tea – as the sounds of authentic Nepalese and Filipino music filled the air.
On Saturday, April 1, the University of Georgia’s Department of International Student Life hosted its 24th annual International Street Festival. The event promotes cultural awareness and showcases international groups within the Athens community for thousands of visitors each year.
The Athens tradition started in 1999 and is typically held in downtown Athens. But Saturday’s event was the first time since 2019 that the festival was held downtown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been several years since we’ve been downtown, so I’m really excited about it,” ISL graduate assistant Maddie Martin said. “It’s definitely more community-centered when it’s down here.”
Mock passports were given to attendees upon their arrival, and by collecting stamps from the various cultural organizations, participants redeemed prizes such as keychains and tote bags. Children and adults alike rushed from booth to booth to learn and experience new cultures.
“I really like the music and the different dances because it makes it feel like we’re not even in Athens,” student volunteer Ava Kreitner said.
Bamboo sticks slid back and forth as a crowd gathered to watch the Filipino Student Association teach a traditional Philippine folk dance, called Tinikling. Participants of all ages joined in as they learned to step in and out of the bamboo sticks, creating a rhythmic dance.
Bikas Raj Shah, a member of the Nepalese Student Association, demonstrated how to play the madal drum, which was used in NSA’s live performance earlier in the afternoon.
“I have found UGA [to be] a global community … ISL is providing a platform to focus our culture,” Raj Shah said. “Our country is even smaller than the state of Georgia, but we have the highest mountain, we have a lot of lakes … so we have a lot to give and showcase to the world.”
Jessica Le, the internal vice president of the Vietnamese Student Association, handed out dried coconut, which is presented to ancestors during the new year in Vietnamese culture for health and prosperity. The VSA also served shrimp crackers and aloe vera juice, which, according to Le, many Vietnamese American children grow up eating.
“Our club is not Vietnamese-exclusive, but we strive to help make Vietnamese students feel welcomed here at UGA,” Le said. “[The festival] shows that people are actually interested in our culture … they actually want to learn more, and it’s actually really refreshing to see that.”
The number of booths that lined the street was a testament to the diversity of cultures and national origins that Athens has to offer.
“I feel like typically at UGA you don’t notice how many different cultures are represented on campus,” Madeline Krisko, a junior finance student, said. “Being able to see everyone in a line is really interesting and points out how diverse UGA actually is.”
UGA’s ISL department has a goal of exposing students to a wide variety of countries, cultures and experiences that many did not have before college.
“It is very important to know that there are other cultures here and let people know they are not invisible,” Ayomikun Akin-David, a member of the African Student Union, said. “Let people be heard, let people celebrate where they are from.”
As visitors left with traditional Bangladesh henna on their hands and authentic Ethiopian food in their stomachs, the members of the various cultural organizations packed up their displays. The festival allowed the Athens community to have a taste of the rest of the world and develop a new understanding of different cultures.