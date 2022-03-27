On Saturday night, the Korean Undergraduate Student Association at the University of Georgia held its first Korean Night after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KUSA members and their friends gathered in Tate Grand Hall to celebrate Korean culture through food, performances, fashion and history. Korean Night is one of the biggest events hosted by KUSA, and it holds great significance for the organization, allowing them to spread awareness and promote their culture to hundreds of students.
According to Eunna Choi, the event director for KUSA and a sophomore biology major, this year’s event was about rebuilding the organization and the Korean student community on campus after the toll of COVID-19. This directly ties into this year’s theme of “Seoul Searching,” a play on words using the capital of South Korea.
“Our culture and heritage is important in our lives and personalities. I really just hope that people have fun and meet new people,” Choi said. “Recently, with Asian American hate crimes, I hope that people stand proud or even prouder of where we as Asian minorities have come to be.”
Both Choi and Cynthia Park, the president of KUSA and a senior communication studies and criminal justice major, emphasized how the organization is a family and helps build lifelong connections for Korean students on campus who might have trouble connecting otherwise.
The importance of KUSA is undeniable, Park said. “The Korean community is very substantial at UGA, and being one of the only Korean student organizations, I feel like we serve many different purposes. For me it was a way to find my community and meet new people,” Park said.
Organizing Korean Night was no small task. The planning committee, which is made up of UGA students, took a lot of time to plan the event for more than 200 people. Members of the committee said it was a great opportunity to learn how planning and preparing for big events works.
Matthew Park, a sophomore biology major and Korean Night co-director, said, “Planning an event like this takes careful and long planning. We had to figure out sponsorships, caterers, performers, decorations and advertisements. I oversaw all the planning and made sure we were all prepared.”
As guests flooded into Tate Grand Hall for the event, traditional Korean foods were given out to everyone in attendance so they could enjoy an authentic meal. Some of the foods included were kimchi, salted and fermented vegetables, and japchae, which are stir-fried glass noodles.
Once everyone was seated with their meals, Enoch Lee, the master of ceremonies for the night and a recent UGA graduate, introduced the first act of the night.
Several student dance groups performed to popular K-pop songs as the crowd cheered them on and sang along. Following these acts, Lee announced they would be doing their own version of the Masked Singer, a concept that originated in South Korea but has now been popularized in the U.S. as well.
Executive board members dressed up in costumes and masks disguising their identities, and sang for the audience before being asked identity-revealing questions. Then, the crowd voted on their favorite acts before, one by one, each performer removed their mask unveiling who they were.
The event was closed out with a rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” by Sarah Park and her friend Carlton Kell on the piano followed by an extravagant number from a K-pop dance troupe called EnKore.
Heather Xiong, a junior management information systems major, attended Korean Night hoping to try new foods and learn more about Korean culture.
“It was really fun to see all my friends who were here. The performances were definitely my favorite part. I learned a lot about what the KUSA organization was like,” Xiong said.
Through the event, KUSA was able to bring the Korean community together and share their culture with others. By attending, guests were sure to leave with newfound knowledge and appreciation of the richness of Korean culture.