Strike Magazine, the University of Georgia’s student-led fashion and lifestyle magazine, is finding people their perfect match just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Strike will hold its first annual “Stupid Cupid” matchmaking event on Feb. 12, where participants will register and fill out a pre-questionnaire that will help find them their perfect match. Strike’s team of matchmakers will analyze participants’ responses and then pair them up with their new best friend — or potential soulmate.
To complete the questionnaire, participants paid $3 to Strike via Venmo. Then, these individuals gained access to a matchmaking quiz, which included questions ranging from describing their ideal date, biggest red flags and more. All questionnaires were to be completed by Feb. 10, and participants are to be informed of their pairings in the afternoon on Feb. 12.
Nahdia Johnson, junior economy major and co-editor in chief of Strike Magazine, wanted to ensure that participants had the option to connect with their matches in a way that makes them most comfortable. On the night of the event, there will be options for matches to meet at various local businesses along with the choice to keep correspondence solely online.
“Our sole part in the whole of it is just to match, and then we're just giving people options to meet each other at different local places,” Johnson said. “Clarke’s [Standard] and The Indigo Child are having COVID-safe events that let matches meet and get special discounts on what they purchase, [and] Kempt is offering special sales. We are leaving it up to the participants [to decide how to meet].”
To make sure participants are paired with someone who would be compatible with them, senior psychology major and Strike Magazine public relations team member Alden Loftis has worked to develop a detailed and personalized matchmaking system.
“As a psych major, I've had a lot of classes about intimacy — the psychology behind attraction and what makes a relationship work,” Loftis said. “We made a matchmaking team with people from different departments at Strike, and I researched for hours to create a training program for the team. The forum is strategically made, and there's a purpose behind every question.”
Strike Magazine was started at UGA in September of 2020 by senior fashion merchandising major Serenity Moore. Moore transferred to UGA from the University of Florida, where a chapter of Strike was already established. The publication values fashion along with social and cultural issues, and the Strike team hopes to bring people together through their events.
“Strike’s main purpose is to cultivate communities for those who are unheard, and we strive to do that in absolutely everything that we do, including [Stupid Cupid],” Johnson said. “We focus on fashion, lifestyle and culture by talking about public social issues and the things that women and men go through every day.”
As the reality of COVID-19 and social distancing regulations change, Strike’s PR team hopes to host many more virtual and in-person experiences in the future.
“Keep looking out for the PR events coming out soon. We’re really grateful and excited for everyone who has signed up [for Stupid Cupid],”Johnson said. “All of the money goes directly to Strike, and it’s going to help us create events like this, especially because we’re not able to do much right now with COVID. It’s exciting that we’re able to offer this to students at UGA.”