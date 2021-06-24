This past year was an eventful one for Georgia Democrats. Health care in a pandemic, police brutality and the presidential election are only a few topics that dominated American politics through 2020 and 2021.
As the Young Democrats of the University of Georgia prepare for the next school year, the new executive board looks ahead with fresh aspirations and ideas as club activities transition back to an in-person format.
Arianne Mbunwe, a fourth year political science major and newly elected Young Democrats president, felt this year presents a certain freedom now that the presidential and senatorial races have ended. The club can now focus on initiatives to educate members along with canvassing and outreach, Mbunwe said.
The new flexibility also presents the opportunity to hone in on local issues and elections. According to Roswell Adams-Cole, a first year student in the Doctor of Pharmacy program and the political director of Young Democrats, the club’s energy can now be put into preparation for the next big races.
“I think our efforts are going to [go into] increasing voter turnout … increasing just students participating, while also helping in efforts for preparing for next year's campaign for governor,” Adams-Cole said.
Adams-Cole also wants to focus on defeating Jody Hice, the Republican congressman serving Georgia’s 10th congressional district that includes part of Athens, in the upcoming Congress race.
In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia voted for Democratic president Joe Biden, turning the traditionally red state to blue. In the state’s recent senatorial elections, Democratic senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won their respective races. Ellie Wilson-Wade, third year political science and women's studies major and executive director of Young Democrats, viewed these wins as momentum for the club.
“Young Democrats has been a pretty strong club for the past couple years,” Wilson-Wade said. “There's been a lot of interest, but I think Georgia going blue will definitely help us get more numbers. Personally, I just feel a lot more invigorated and ready to fight for progressive values ... especially after a lot of years of hopelessness.”
These wins surprised many throughout the nation, but Mbunwe viewed them as an accurate reflection of Georgia’s political makeup that has been suppressed for many years.
“We've always seen that Georgia is going to be blue or that Georgia is blue,” Mbunwe said. “It's nice to be recognized on a national stage that Georgia is capable of being blue in national elections. Doing more work with people outside of Georgia to garner support and demystify this myth that Georgia is red and that there's no progressive people in the South is something that we're all into doing this year.”
Georgia turned blue in the aftermath of a mass wave of Black Lives Matter protests throughout the country, including in the Athens community and on UGA campus. These protests called for reform in the American policing system and pushed for overall racial justice for Black Americans.
Continuing to push for racial progress is an initiative the club plans on continuing this year. Though progress was made in Athens and throughout the country, the executive board felt there is still a lot of work to be done nationally and locally. The speed of progress has felt like moving through tar, Mbunwe said.
“When [UGA] did the 60th anniversary of desegregation I was like, ‘Okay, but you still barely have a percentage of Black students who go to this university,’” Mbunwe said.
A big task for this new executive board will be navigating the school year as social distancing and mask protocols significantly change around campus. Vaccinated students are no longer required to wear masks, and club meetings will transition to being almost entirely in person, presenting a big change from last year’s hybrid format.
As executive director, Wilson-Wade looks forward to being able to plan field trips for the Young Democrats now that it is safer to do so. She hopes to be able to have members attend the Atlanta Pride festival in the fall and potentially visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the spring.
Although campus activities are changing, the executive board still anticipates offering members a virtual option for meeting attendance to those who may need it, Adams-Cole said.
Next year will look very different from the one before for UGA’s Young Democrats, and the executive board is prepared to take on the wide array of issues and discussions that might come their way.
“We want to focus on issues that are intersectional and that affect everyone,” Wilson-Wade said. “We don't want to just be [an] echo chamber — we want to be able to get into the nitty gritty issues that not a lot of people talk about.”