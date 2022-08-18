Whether painting, sculpting, designing textiles or using any other materials to bring a creation to life, students at the Lamar Dodd School of Art devote themselves to cultivating their own creativity. However, financial insecurities often mean that art students don’t have access to the necessary materials to bring their art to life.
Because of this, the Solidarity and Justice Committee in the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia created a program that offers microgrants to students who are in need of financial assistance to reach their full potential in art courses.
Funded by a grant from the UGA Parents Leadership Council, students who apply are eligible to receive up to $250 to spend on supplies for UGA art courses.
“We’re just hoping that [the grants] help people focus on their work instead of focusing on working so they can afford to make their work,” said Lindsey Reynolds, an art librarian and member of the Solidarity and Justice Committee.
According to Reynolds, the Solidarity and Justice Committee started in 2020 and is composed of four faculty members and four students. The Black Artist’s Alliance is a student-only group that is an offshoot of the Solidarity and Justice Committee. The student members of the Solidarity and Justice Committee lead the BAA and played a role in organizing the microgrant program.
The first round of microgrants were awarded to students last year. These grants were previously awarded specifically to students from underrepresented communities on campus, but this year the grants are open to any UGA student who is enrolled in an art class and in need of assistance with buying art supplies.
Applications to receive microgrants will remain open until Aug. 28. Applicants must submit a letter of application, an itemized budget of the supplies that they need for their classes and a screenshot of their Athena course schedule to prove enrollment in an art class.
The idea of the microgrant program came from town hall-style meetings hosted by the Solidarity and Justice Committee to hear the thoughts and concerns of students and other faculty in the Lamar Dodd School of Art.
“Affording art materials specifically came up in those conversations, so this just felt like a small way we could share back some resources,” Reynolds said.
Other initiatives the Solidarity and Justice Committee is currently working on include workshops on trauma-informed pedagogy and how to host more holistic art critiques to avoid potential microaggressions, installing gender-neutral bathrooms and hosting frequent town halls to receive feedback.