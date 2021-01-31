After the unpredictable whirlwind of 2020, many individuals may want to get a fresh start and set ambitious aspirations for themselves going into the new year. However, it is important to have the right mindset when approaching your 2021 goals.
Rebecca Shisler Marshall, associate professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Special Education at the University of Georgia, specializes in integrative wellness and mindfulness. With her research background, Marshall said “turning a calendar page” is not the key to finding success.
In general, individuals pushing to make beneficial lifestyle changes is good, but sometimes they can go about it the wrong way, Marshall said. She suggests that people approach their resolutions by taking their desired changes and cutting them in half. This way, they can achieve their goals in a much more manageable way.
In 2021, 43% of Americans are planning to make New Year’s resolutions, according to a 2020 survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of CIT Bank. However, based on trends in recent years, it is unknown if many of these individuals will actually stick to their plans.
Only seven% of U.S. adults stuck to all of their New Year’s resolutions in 2019, while 19% said they were able to keep up with a few of their goals — but not every single one, according to an 2020 survey conducted by YouGov.
“We've just flipped a piece of paper, and we expect things to magically be different and they're not,” Marshall said. “Nothing has really changed except for the calendar.”
For many years, Marshall set her expectations high for her New Year’s resolutions. However, just a few weeks into the new year, she would find herself gravitating back toward unhealthy habits.
“Willpower only lasts so long. Then, we're getting beaten up in our heads again with that critical voice, and we look for an escape,” Marshall said. “Our coping mechanisms are usually all those things we're trying to quit — like sugar, social media and Netflix. Those are coping mechanisms.”
Marshall said individuals need to change from having a critical voice to having a kinder voice that allows for letting change to happen more gradually. With this change, results will happen more sustainably rather than starting off strong and quickly losing the desire for change.
Senior Sarah Pannell, a human development and family science major, said she has never used New Year’s resolutions much — nor has she completed them. However, as she nears graduation, Pannell said she thinks it is important to plan out her goals.
In 2021, Pannell said she wants to save money and find job opportunities that will fit her and her major. She plans on achieving these goals by budgeting every month, organizing in lists and writing in her journal.
“I know that senior year is always a tough one, but I have these different sayings in my planner that I can flip through to keep me motivated,” Pannell said. “It has been a long road, and graduating will definitely be one of the biggest accomplishments.”