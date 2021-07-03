In the midst of a pandemic in which the outside world suddenly became less accessible, University of Georgia consumer journalism major Jameson Tankersley found a way to broadcast himself to the Athens community — all from the confines of his apartment.
He created a music podcast entitled “The Jameson on the Rocks Podcast” in June 2020 with the goal of featuring local and touring artists to learn more about their backstories and introduce them to a wider audience, according to an email.
Tankersley records in his podcast studio, which is also his downtown Athens apartment. The podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon.
Despite its humble beginnings, the podcast gained a lot of traction over the past year, Tankersley said. He no longer has to reach out to bands or artists to be guests on the show — in fact, he receives more inquiries than he can handle.
A few bands Tankersley’s featured are Hotel Fiction, Underground Springhouse and Everyday Dogs.
Although music and artist interviews drive the show, Tankersley often brings friends on to discuss a range of interesting topics.
Conner Ankerich, a 2020 UGA graduate and the drummer of Tankersley’s local band Jameson Tank, is a frequent guest and collaborator on the podcast. Ankerich said the episodes he was involved in discussed “random” topics.
“The first one that we did was an artist deep dive where we talked about artists that we both liked,” Ankerich said. “We just kind of talked about our favorite albums and stuff about the band and everything.”
Whether cracking jokes with his bandmates or delving into the discography of a local artist, Tankersley’s primary goal on the podcast is to value the guests.
“I think the most important thing is it's better for the guests than it is for me,” Tankersley said. “The guest gets to tell a story. Not everybody gets to just tell their story every day and have it stored in a public place where you can go back and listen to it in 10 years and go, ‘Wow, that's where I was at in 2021.’”
The podcast is ultimately a project in which Tankersley uses his unique personality and hosting skills to draw in an audience and provide a platform for local artists, Ankerich said.
“ [The podcast] is just a good way to combine or compile all the musicians, and give them a space to speak out on,” Ankerich said. “[Tankersley] is knowledgeable enough to be able to talk to people but also is constantly learning more … You feel like you're actually really learning about someone's story when you're listening to it.”