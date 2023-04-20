Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue… for fashion merchandising students. The University of Georgia Student Merchandising Association held their rainbow-themed fashion show “Prism” on Wednesday, April 19 at 1051 Baxter St.
The monochrome color scheme was displayed throughout the show with each student-curated look showcasing a singular color on the runway.
SMA is open to students of all majors and specializes in the development of fashion merchandising careers.
Junior fashion merchandising major and stylist for the organization, Aura Bautista, believes the fashion show allows for the audience to understand a different perspective.
“You just really get to see what students here are really passionate about and you really just get to see everybody’s different tastes in style,” Bautista said.
The show began with a shoutout to event sponsors, including downtown clothing stores Kempt and fab’rik.
Proceeds from ticket sales were donated to Project Safe, a local domestic violence nonprofit organization.
At the end of the show, all of the models walked the runway together creating the rainbow with their clothes.
Freshman graphic design and advertising double major Mia Smitherman sat in the front row of the fashion show.
“Seeing [the looks] all together was really breathtaking. I think that seeing them separately versus all together really was very cool,” Smitherman said.
The night ended with models taking photos with their designers and stylists and the crowd mingling with the organizers. The showcase was a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow for the students who designed for, modeled in and organized the event.