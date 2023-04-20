On the evening of April 18, Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock band based in Los Angeles, visited The Classic Center, greeted by a full house of dedicated fans. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Quinn, guitarist Sam Cooper, drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos, pianist Jackie Miclau and bassist Michael Byrnes.

Although this was the band’s first headlining show in Athens, the group performed at Terrapin Beer Co. in October 2021, accompanying Trampled by Turtles.