The decadent design of the Taylor Grady House served as the perfect backdrop for the Student Merchandising Association’s “Bridgerton” inspired spring 2021 runway show which took place Thursday, April 15.
When choosing this year’s theme, SMA Vice President Sara Ros said the idea of linking the show with the popular Netflix series was an obvious choice when paired with the venue.
“We fell in love with [the Taylor Grady House] and said ‘We have to use this venue,’” Ros said. “We love ‘Bridgerton’ and were definitely inspired by that.”
The Taylor Grady House was decorated with gold accents and lots of greenery to give the show an air of old regality with a lively pulse, which was also reflected through the pieces seen in the show.
It’s showtime
In the first act of the runway show, the models were dressed in light, warm colors. Many of the models donned white tulle chokers, lace socks and satin garments. Several models wore varying versions of baby doll dresses, all accessorized completely different from the next. As to be expected, coresets were a strong focal point of an array of outfits.
The music paired with the first act of the show came directly from the “Bridgerton” official soundtrack. The songs included covers of popular songs such as Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” and Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” all set to a string quartet with no lyrics.
The second act of the show had a much darker, more intense color palette. Elements from the first act were brought in with the model opening the act sporting a black tulle choker mirroring the white ones from the first act. The male models were draped in pearls with layered textures and patterns comprising their looks.
The show concluded with the reveal of the queen. SMA’s head of styling, Helen Majano, explained that with the “Bridgerton” theme, the show needed a queen.
“We wanted a queen moment since that was such a pivotal part of ‘Bridgerton,’” Majano said. “We obviously wanted to pick Jackson (Riddle) because he does drag … I want representation in our show and so I selected him as our queen.”
Model Jackson Riddle was crowned queen, entering the stage to Billie Eilish’s “you should see me in a crown.” The concluding look was one of the few pops of color in the second half of the show.
Riddle’s interactions with the audience and fellow models added to the theatrical aspect of the show. Majano said while the show had been choreographed, Riddle’s performance was of his own improvisation.
“Running through the whole rehearsal we realized he needed his theoretical whole dramatic scene especially as a queen. We wanted him to interact with the crowd, play with the models and be dramatic,” Majano said.
Back together
This year’s show called for a major restructure in order to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations. The biggest shift in operations being the transition to using primarily thrifted clothing.
SMA typically borrows clothing from downtown boutiques to curate looks for the show, but Majano explained this year’s styling required a different approach.
“85% [of the show] is actually thrifted. Most of the accessories are all from Amazon, and there were a select few pieces actually from downtown like Agora [Vintage], fab’rik and Fringe,” Majano said.
As the show concluded, SMA President Bridget Helms presented each member of the executive board with a single flower as the audience applauded the effort put into the night’s event.
Mila Antin, SMA’s head of business relations, said that this year’s event meant a lot to all members of SMA as the show was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
“All of our members were upset we couldn’t get it [the event] done last year but it’s just really nice to finally have the club back together and put on a performance for the Athens community and to give support to Project Safe our philanthropy” Antin said.
The members of the executive board all cheered after Helms thanked the audience for coming to support the program and it’s big event to wrap up the night. The group then hugged and cheered, thankful to be back together and putting on runway shows once again.