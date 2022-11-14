A pink seat on a vibrant piano reads “play me,” waiting patiently for the people of Athens to sit down and play a tune. The dark blue piano is covered in bright sunflowers and captures the essence of joy that music brings to the Athens community.

In 2019, four pianos were placed around Athens in areas that especially highlight a sense of community. The Athens-Clarke County Library was one of the places chosen for a vibrant, artsy piano to be displayed.