On July 27, authors Christopher Lawton, Laura Nelson and Randy Reid gathered virtually to discuss their book “Seen/Unseen: Hidden Lives in a Community of Enslaved Georgians.”
In a Facebook live hosted by the Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, the three authors detailed the process of creating the book, from excavating material to selecting which enslaved people to focus on.
The hour-long discussion was moderated by Susanna Lee, the co-editor for the University of Georgia Press series titled “New Perspectives on the Civil War Era,” in which the book is included.
“Seen/Unseen” explores the lives of eight enslaved people who were forced to work on various plantations across Georgia owned by the wealthy Cobb-Lamar family. Through the usage of letters and other primary source materials, the authors were able to piece together information about each of the eight interconnected people.
The Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library at UGA houses an extensive collection of documents from the Cobb-Lamar family. It was here that the authors unearthed a “treasure trove,” as Lawton described it, of untold stories.
“We were able to get a look at this community, but also, in many instances, barely detailed stories of the lives of individuals,” Reid said.
What started as an idea to cover the lives of everyone enslaved by the Cobb-Lamar family soon became an exploration of the lives of a select few.
Since the documents are written from the perspective of the enslavers, the eight people featured in the book were often described in a dismissive and dehumanizing way. This left the authors with the task to remove the biased lens and figure out how it fit into the narratives being built. It was painstakingly meticulous work, they said.
Lawton, an independent scholar and writer, described the small bits of information in the family documents as “grains of sand” that had to be sifted to build context and accurately portray those enslaved.
The sometimes infrequent three- or four-word mentions about the enslaved people made crafting the book much more difficult but also rewarding. The more they learned about the people in the book, the more they connected with them and felt a strong obligation to bring light to their stories, Reid said.
“[Those enslaved] were really remarkable people for what they were able to achieve and the way they were able to maintain a sense of their own identity despite everything,” Reid said.
Taking notice of the intricate communication network used by the Cobb-Lamar family to manage their plantations, those enslaved could receive updates on family members and protect themselves to their best ability, Lawton said. Lawton described this as the most wondrous and surprising discovery during the excavation process.
Despite crafting a book over 200 pages, there was plenty of material that the authors did not include, some of which will be published online to serve as a companion to the book. UGA alum Nelson said that over 300 pages of transcriptions relating to slavery will be uploaded with filter and search capabilities.
The writers hope that the site will be a resource for the public and help students navigate issues surrounding slavery in the US, Nelson said.
As for long-term effects on readers, the authors hope that it will all be positive — inspiring more sensitivity and awareness of the obstacles faced by people in the present and how the past informs them.
“Seen/Unseen: Hidden Lives in a Community of Enslaved Georgians” is available for purchase on the UGA Press website.