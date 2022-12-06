Few possess the tenacity and passion to write, compose and organize an original musical before the age of 21. Collin Hendley, however, is one of the few to accomplish this feat. As a senior theater and entertainment and media studies major at the University of Georgia, Hendley has successfully sculpted a musical from its monologues to the production’s score within a year and a half.
The cast of “Brighter Than the Sun” has been rehearsing for months, and the student-led production will be performed on Jan. 13 and 14, 2023, free to all at UGA’s Cellar Theatre.
The plot of his play centers around Hendley’s grandmother and her life, a subject he decided to focus on after the death of both of his grandparents in 2019.
Following their deaths, Hendley initially hoped to preserve the stories of their lives by writing them down.
“I started writing down some of the stories and things narratively in a document for posterity’s sake and then it came to me that it was well suited for a dramatic structure,” Hendley said.
Essentially, Hendley created the storyline to be that of a coming-of-age drama focused on the adventures, hardships and beautiful moments that made up his grandmother’s life.
“The play centers around my grandma, her name is Bobbie O’Quinn, and it starts when she’s in her late teens and it goes through her meeting my grandpa and moving all over the world then moving back home,” Hendley said.
Titled “Brighter Than the Sun,” the production got the attention of the committee of the New Georgia Playwright Grant after Hendley’s submission. His carefully crafted musical won the grant, which supplied him with the money and production space needed to produce the musical.
“During the pandemic I finished the score and the script and submitted the piece for the grant that we won last spring and then I found out I won it,” Hendley said. “I think when you have a story that you want to share sometimes the pieces just fall together and you write a whole piano score.”
Though Hendley will not be acting in the play, he will be playing his original score live on the piano during the nearly two-and-a-half-hour student production.
The title “Brighter Than the Sun” came to Hendley quickly. He focused on creating a production title that captures the theme of the show and the spirit of his grandmother.
“The overall theme of the play is immortalizing life through stories,” Hendley said. “Your dreams, reality and goals change as you grow but some things are always constant. So something that is always constant is the sun. It's always shining, it's always sustaining life.”
Hendley explained that his grandfather was his grandmother’s “sun” in the form of “pervasive love,” and hopes to create this visual for the audience through real images of his grandparents and their life.
Though the play and score is written by Hendley, he is also co-directing the musical with Caroline Leggett, a senior double major in theater and entertainment and media studies, just like Hendley.
“He talked to me about the show for years”, said Leggett said. “I had read the script and listened to the music long before he actually won the grant so I have been by his side through a lot of it, watching his process and understanding where the story came from.”
Hendley approached Leggett about co-directing following their years-long friendship as well as being members of rival schools and one-act groups in highschool. Leggett has a passion for directing and Hendley knew she wanted to start directing when she completed college, so he offered her the position.
“What initially drew me to this piece is that I think [Hendley] is a really great song writer which is really hard to find these days,” Leggett said. “Also it's just something that a lot of people can relate to.”
Leggett is fascinated by the inner workings and behind-the-scenes aspects of directing. Many people don’t realize the amount of work and time goes into not only the choreography but the sets, costumes, lighting, and other parts of directing a production.
“I am just really excited for the opportunity to direct something. A lot of college students don't get this opportunity to direct a two-and-a-half-hour-long musical,” Leggett said. “I am really lucky that I get to do this and have a space to put it on.”
A production like this would be nothing without a strong lead. This lead comes in the form of senior theatre major Hannah Grace Laughlin, who has been acting since the age of 6.
“It’s been my entire life so far … voice lessons, acting, dancing,” Laughlin said. “It’s been my dream to act since middle and high school [and] being able to major in it in college in a pre-professional setting.”
Taking on the monologue-heavy role of Old Bobbie in the play, Laughlin initially met Hendley in an online class during the pandemic. They got to know each other in their advanced acting class later in college.
“He came to me after we had watched each other perform for a good bit of time and said, ‘Hey I really really want you to play this role, please come audition, I really think you could carry this show,’” Laughlin said. “I really love his work, the way he approaches things is just really, really brilliant.”
Laughlin accepted the invitation to audition for “Brighter Than the Sun” and, sure enough, was cast as the production’s lead.
“It was so exciting and then very overwhelming because I've never played a role after a real person, especially one as close as this because it’s Collin’s grandmother,” Laughlin said. “So I think there is pressure there while focusing on originating a role and making it feel authentic in my body.”
What characterizes Laughlin’s performance as the lead is her ability to empathize with the character and her experiences as if she were a real human being.
“You want the show to be great but the reason he wrote the show was for his grandmother and his family and to honor her life, so the spirit of her should be in the show. And that's what I am hoping that I establish within this role,” Laughlin said. “Acting is empathy when it comes down to it.”