In an unassuming building on North Finley Street lies a small yet artistic hub where a small group of artists, musicians and writers go to create their material. The University of Georgia student and musician Camilla Sims, who goes by the moniker Convict Julie, used it as a venue for her weekly pop-up shows.
A senior entertainment and media studies and music business major, Sims had her third pop-up show this Friday night. The shows have limited attendance and are mask mandatory and socially distanced.
Sims said the pandemic has definitely affected the way she approaches her music.
“I’m in the unique position where I still have the ability to post things and perform,” Sims said. “I feel fortunate – one, to have creative endurance, and two, a physical location where I can create.”
Surrounded by the smell of burning incense, colored LED lighting and walls filled with artwork, the concert setting was modest and intimate. Attendees sat on floor cushions and listened to Sims perform from only a few feet away.
“Because it was so intimate, I think it made it really more personal and connected to the artist,” concert attendant Alissa Tillman said. “And just connect with the audience as well. We’re all so close where it was like we were able to feel each other’s energy.”
Sims opened with a sample from a song she had not yet finished but was excited to share.
She continued the show by performing a mix of released and unreleased music, some of which will be showcased on her debut album set to be released early next year. Many of the songs stayed true to her alternative and R&B styles, though Sims said her album is a mix of many genres.
A little over halfway through the show, Sims took a moment to completely freestyle a song. She sang acapella, belting the lyrics as they came to her. Unrecorded and unplanned, she left the audience emotional and some teary-eyed.
“It was really, you know, real music with substance and thought behind it and emotions,” said attendee Sajaad Delane. “I think [the] small setting creates a different element, but it’s also really enjoyable.”
Sims ended the set on a livelier song entitled “Legend” that will appear on her album.
The pop-up shows are held every Friday night at 9:30 p.m. at 393 N. Finley St. Tickets are $5 at the door. The shows will continue to be socially distanced and mask mandatory.
