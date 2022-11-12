The three-night “Endure” showcase presented by the University of Georgia Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series set the bar high after the opening night on Thursday.
“Endure” is a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographer Showcase. All choreographers in the Young Choreographers Series study dance as a major or minor. All choreography, production and publicity of each showcase presented by the YCS is completely student-led.
The title, “Endure,” is representative of personal struggles and adversity people face everyday. The content of each dance is reflective of the choreographer’s life, and audience members were able to resonate.
Hadiya Williams is a senior choreographer in the show. Williams is a senior studying dance and journalism, and was a performer in the 2019 and 2021 YCS showcases. Williams is the choreographer of the dance number titled “Uhuru” in the show.
“A lot of us have been through so much over the past few years in college, especially as seniors we have been at UGA all throughout the pandemic, trying to dance on Zoom just to be on stage,” Williams said.
Each dance encompassed a different theme. One dance number titled “Ornament,” choreographed by junior Vivian Munce, follows the theme of societal standards and the objectification of women. Another titled “Call Me Mother,” choreographed by junior Kendyl Hayes is about exuding confidence in your own way.
Olivia Weckerle is a junior entertainment media studies and theater major. Weckerle grew up dancing and performing and had friends featured in the show.
“Since this is a young choreographer series, it's really cool to see the girls in the department show their own work. It’s always so special when young dancers show their visions, choreograph on each other and dance with their friends. You learn a lot from teachers, but this is a different animal to get to see,” Weckerle said.
From costumes to lighting and music to movement, each factor played a significant role in telling the story of each dance. It was evident that all creative decisions were thoroughly thought out and executed seamlessly.
Nevaeh Brown is a junior journalism major who attended the show. Accompanied by Brown was Charlie Skinner, a senior computer science major. Both attendees watched in full support of their friends on stage.
“I know how much hard work and passion these girls have put into it, and it's just really inspiring and exciting to see it come to fruition and to just see the beautiful movement on stage,” Brown said.
Alyssa Dula is a senior dancer in the showcase and featured in the numbers titled “Uhuru,” “Call Me Mother,” and “Nowadays.”
“My favorite part of the show was coming out on stage and breaking the ice and dancing with all of my closest friends. We've been dancing for four years together, and it feels good to finish up my senior year with them,” Dula said.
Abby Schulze is a sophomore dance major at UGA. In the showcase, Schulze debuted her piece titled “Crepuscular.”
“The first night was wonderful. It's always fun to kick off everything and debut a piece. My favorite part is the energy before the show. We all do a warm up together and get ready together. There's this buzzing of everyone's excitement to perform and to present what we've been collaborating on for so long. It's such a rewarding feeling being on the other side of it, to know that we just did as a student-led show, that's super rewarding,” Schulze said.
Long months of preparation and rehearsals have paid off. The “Endure” showcase is showing at the New Dance Theatre through Nov. 12.
“I want people to be able to take our uniqueness because each piece is so different and beautiful in its own way. When I watch each piece, I can see the choreographer in it and their personality,” Williams said.