After receiving an Arts in Community Resilience Award from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission, University of Georgia graduate Zachary Pareizs was able to bring his artistic vision to life in the form of a film titled “HAÜS: 12 Exercises in Paranoia.”
“HAÜS” is a short film written, produced and directed by Pareizs that follows a college aged woman who succumbs to paranoia and anxiety while hosting a dinner party. It debuted at Ciné on Sunday, Dec. 12 — the result of a collaborative effort between Pareizs and several UGA students.
With COVID-19 still presenting issues to film production, Pareizs and his team were confined to a small closed set with a few people doing several jobs throughout the year.
“We had a skeleton crew for all of our shoots. Everyone had to be tested, wear a mask … eventually, when there were vaccines, everyone had to have their vaccine. It just made it a lot more difficult because people were having to do eight different jobs. I was having to clap the slate while holding the boom while being like, ‘Alright, Action,’” Pareizs said.
According to Pareizs, the creative process for the film started with a general idea he had about shifting rooms and perspectives. Pareizs said he drew a lot of inspiration from the Netflix film “Shirkers,” a documentary where “a woman explores the events surrounding a film she and her friends began making with a mysterious stranger decades ago,” according to IMDB.
Alongside his friend Eva Ramirez, the lead actor in the film, Pareizs began to craft the ambitious premise for the film.
“We both thought about the really horrible scenarios that our minds come up with when you’re anxious or paranoid, or if you're having like a panic attack, and we wrote about it,” Ramirez said.
For Ramirez, the hardest part about acting in the film was having to draw on personal experiences and themes.
“Going into filming and having to, kind of, deal with these really intense parts of my brain or life that we were all acting out and having to re-inhabit them was really difficult,” Ramirez said.
Playing a character with anxiety and paranoia, Ramirez would have to go in and out of an intensely dark mindset as the cameras stopped and started on set. It is not hard to imagine the toll this can take on someone, but Ramirez said that they found a support system in their supporting cast and crew, most of which they were close friends with.
“Even though it was intense, it’s kind of nice to be able to pull yourself out after going back into those situations — adding that empowerment back in, that's really self gratifying,” Ramirez said.
Still new to the filmmaking process, Pareizs and Ramirez said they each learned a lot from their experience making “HAÜS.”
“I've learned about the importance of planning a lot from this. And so on my next project, I'm definitely going to be a lot more deliberate and a lot slower in preparing for specific shooting days,” Pareizs said.
Zeina Khalife, a junior advertising major at UGA, attended the premiere to support her friends who had a hand in making the film. Khalife said she had no idea what to expect going into the film, but she liked how she didn’t come out of the film with concrete answers on its meaning.
“There was no one truth to what the plot was. There is probably an infinite amount of interpretations, and I think those are the coolest kinds of movies. It’s more portraying a feeling — a complex and ambiguous state of mind rather than a start to finish synopsis,” Khalife said.
Pareizs said that he hopes that viewers take away some tiny sense of catharsis upon watching the film.
“At the core of it, I think it's a film about films. It's about genres. In a way, this character uses the language of these different genres and movies to help process her trauma and her paranoia and anxiety, and I think that's something a lot of us do with movies. It's a way to help us better understand the world,” Pareizs said.
“HAÜS: 12 Exercises in Paranoia” will be available to stream until Dec. 19 at https://zacharypareizs.com/haus.