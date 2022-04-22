The University of Georgia’s inaugural student film festival, Backlight Student Film Festival, will take place Friday and Saturday at Tate Student Center. The event highlights and celebrates aspiring student filmmakers.
A mixer and red carpet event will be held on Friday followed by an industry panel and awards ceremony on Saturday. Film screenings will take place on both days.
Backlight not only serves as a way for UGA students and locals to experience student film, it also acts as a medium for Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication students to network with other filmmakers, professionals and alumni. This helps cultivate an authentic festival experience.
Students were given the option to submit either a short form or mid-length film to the festival. After receiving over 60 submissions, the selection committee picked just 15 films to be sent to a judging panel of UGA faculty and alumni. Ultimately, only seven films will be up for awards contention at the festival.
The planning and preparation for the festival were spearheaded by the co-directors Rayna Sklar, a senior entertainment and media studies major, and Cate de Castro, a junior EMST and finance major. Their goal was to showcase student films on campus in a way that has never been done before while allowing Grady students of all majors to participate in some capacity.
“I feel like the majors get really siloed at times. We wanted to find ways to pull journalism, ADPR and EMST together because I think, in the real world, there's a lot of collaboration between our majors,” de Castro said.
Backlight draws contributions from each of the Grady majors in different ways from having journalism students reporting on the red carpet to advertising and public relations students doing the publicity and talent management aspects.
The rationale behind the name Backlight came from wanting a name that captured the essence of the festival and what they wanted people to get out of it.
“We landed on Backlight in the sense that backlights are used in film to illuminate subjects and help them pop off the background. And so giving these opportunities for students to showcase their work and stand out within their community was kind of like reasoning for the name,” de Castro said.
According to Sklar and de Castro, there was a wide variety of genres submitted to the festival.
“Pretty much anything that you could make as a student filmmaker, we saw, and it was really nice to see how hard our fellow peers care and what they’re putting into this,” Sklar said. “ I really just hope it inspires students to go out and make shorts. There’s nothing stopping you from getting a camera and making whatever film you have in mind.”
Suraj Gubbala, a junior EMST and film studies major, decided to submit a project to the festival after learning about it through the UGA Industry Club. He said the ease of submitting to the festival was a huge draw. His film is titled “Any Way You Slice It,” and it centers around a brawl of politeness when a group of college students get down to the last pizza slice.
“I wanted to make a comedy for my production basics class, and I threw out the idea maybe it'll be Jackie Chan style martial arts, comedy fight. I wanted it to be a little different than your typical comedy fight, where it's usually fighting over possession of an object. So instead, it's fighting over giving up an object — that being this slice of pizza,” Gubbala said.
Alex Hoefer, a junior EMST and English major, worked with Gubbala on his film in addition to submitting his own titled “Lovestruck.” Hoefer was drawn to the festival because of its accessibility for aspiring filmmakers who aren’t well-funded.
“I would submit to a lot more stuff if it wasn't for paywalls which you encounter a lot with bigger film festivals. So this opportunity was really accessible, which I appreciated,” Hoefer said. “There's very little applause in our craft, and I feel like it's a very solitary thing. To have this shown in front of a crowd and have people say to your face, ‘Good job. Congratulations,’ it really means a lot. It's a pretty big deal, even though it's a smaller film festival.”
Anyone who wants to attend the festival will be allowed access to the events on both days of the festival. A full itinerary for Backlight Student Film Festival can be found on its website.