Couture a la Cart, a student-led mobile pop-up shop and online shop, has rebranded while continuing to sell the local, unique merchandise that characterizes the shop.
With items such as art prints, accessories, home goods and clothing, the shop’s mission is to “celebrate individual stories by connecting University of Georgia students and the Athens community together through the power of gift giving,” according to its website.
Couture a la Cart operates under UGA’s retail entrepreneurship class within the College of Family and Consumer Sciences. During the fall and spring semesters, students have the opportunity to envision being an entrepreneur by creating and running a business through the operation of Couture a la Cart, according to the UGA Bulletin.
Each new semester brings along a rebranding of the shop from the students, as the class rebuilds the company from the ground up. They work their way from the visual aesthetic to ultimately selling vendors’ products through pop-up shops on campus under the guidance of textiles, merchandising and interiors lecturer Clair McClure.
Emily Jacobs, the shop’s creative director, emphasized this semester’s focus on rebranding with bright colors and playful imagery to celebrate the return to a sense of normalcy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted it to feel like a party,” Jacobs said. “We were really inspired by disco balls and wanted light and fun colors that spoke to younger students.”
Despite the changes Couture a la Cart undergoes every semester, one image does remain stalwart to the brand according to Abbey Szopinski, the shop’s social content creator.
“Our logo is the camel and we keep that through all of the semesters,” Szopinski said. “It symbolizes how we are a mobile pop-up shop and how we can take merchandise from different locations and move around.”
Each semester, Couture a la Cart has a selling season where biweekly pop-up shops are organized around campus. Here, customers can shop in person or pick up online purchases. This semester, the season concluded on Nov. 17.
Anna Caroline Turner, the shop’s planning director, believes Couture a la Cart’s student base and ability to sell on campus differentiates it from other Classic City-themed businesses.
“We’re the only form of contact to sell directly to the students,” Turner said. “Since we are a UGA-run company, we can be on campus, but other vendors are not allowed to.”
The foundational student element of Couture a la Cart extends to its vendors as well.
“A lot of our vendors are students here at UGA, so this is a good way for them to get more exposure for small businesses or students just trying to get started,” Abbey Szopinski said.
Funky Peach Clothing, a vendor for Couture a la Cart, was co-founded by sisters Abbey Szopinski and Ashley Szopinski, the public relations manager for Couture a la Cart.
During the pandemic, the sisters began thrifting as a hobby which then led to them upcycling and reselling the pieces they purchased. Eventually, they realized they could further expand their business by adding hand-selected, wholesale and bulk items as well.
The sisters partnered with Couture a la Cart this fall to sell their clothes through the shop. It was the mutual values of inclusivity and selling items for everyone which both Couture a la Cart and Funky Peach Clothing share that made the partnership special, according to Brecken Rupp, the merchandising manager for Couture a la Cart.
“Fashion has no right or wrong,” Ashley Szopinski said. “We want everyone to be able to express themselves through their clothing and that means dressing however you want. If you feel pretty in it and you like it, then you wear it.”
From building a company from its roots to working with vendors, the Couture a la Cart team expressed the valuable real-life skills they’ve gained through their involvement.
“My biggest takeaway would be leadership,” Rupp said. “That seems like a daunting task at first, but you learn how to be clear with your expectations and intentions and get your tasks done when you’re running a business.”