Natalia Gonzalez, a senior entertainment and media studies major at the University of Georgia, premiered her first independent film, “SUPERCUT,” at The Lab at Ciné on Friday, Feb. 10. Friends, family, actors and others attended the screening and Q&A.
With a budget of $2,000, Gonzalez wrote, directed and produced the film. It took her roughly three months to write the script, and much of it is filmed in Athens, at locations such as The Rook & Pawn Cafe, Graduate Athens hotel and Sandy Creek Park.
“This is what I love to do, I love writing, I love being creative, I love acting, all that, so just having the ability to do that is such a blessing,” Gonzalez said.
The short film is both a romance and commentary on psychological issues. The story revolves around a budding romance turned sour by the girlfriend’s spiraling mental state. Gonzalez was inspired by various rom coms, and one scene in particular serves as an ode to Damien Chazelle’s 2016 film “La La Land,” one of Gonzalez’s favorite movies.
Following the first of two screenings, Gonzalez took the stage to answer audience members’ questions. The lead actors, Jackson Coppins and Sydney Summerville, joined Gonzalez on stage.
Gonzalez expanded on the background of the film, including how her previous major, cognitive science, played an important role in developing this film. After taking a class about perceptions, Gonzalez was inspired to write the lead character with perceptual deficiencies. She predicts future projects will draw from her background in cognitive science.
“I feel like a lot of the things that I am going to be making are [from] a very psychological type of cognitive science background,” Gonzalez said.
Summerville is from New Jersey and is a Florida State University alum with a degree in biology. After completing her degree and working in the biology field, Summerville decided to pursue a career in acting in 2020. Now, acting is Summerville’s life.
“You can't just stand there in front of the camera and look cute, you have to bring this whole other life into yourself and create this person,” Summerville said.
Coppins, on the other hand, is still in college. He is currently studying film at Georgia State University and pursuing a minor in theater with a concentration in acting. Before Coppins committed his career to acting and film, he planned on studying architecture. However, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that made him reconsider.
“I’m just happy to finally see [‘SUPERCUT’] on the screen. It’s been a year and I’m just really proud of how it turned out,” Coppins said.
In addition to directing, writing and studying cognitive science, Gonzalez has been acting since 2018. But it is her work in film and entertainment and media studies that has given her a voice as a first generation Colombian college student.
“I feel like part of my family wants me to be the storyteller of our family because a lot of my family came from poverty in Colombia and they didn't have the funds to tell their stories,” Gonzalez said. “I feel like I’m that gateway.”
Gonzalez is currently expanding her film company, One 11 Films, and working on a documentary she shot in Stockholm, Sweden.