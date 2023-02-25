Kate Walsh, an intended finance major, is not a normal sophomore at the University of Georgia. Since July 2021, she has run an online boutique called Katie Bop that sells tops, skirts, jewelry, shoes and more for any occasion. The clothes are funky, colorful and sparkly, meant for more than just an everyday outfit.
The products tailor well to high school girls and young adults alike, but according to Walsh, her target market is college students. This market was exactly what helped Katie Bop grow as a small business.
“Being in college, I am surrounded by my target market 24/7,” Walsh said.
This, combined with growth on social media, made Katie Bop gain popularity in only a few short years. The business is even gaining customers from other universities such as the University of Alabama, Clemson University and Auburn University.
Walsh first got the idea for Katie Bop before she transferred to UGA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She was inspired to begin the business after a trip to America’s Mart, a wholesale trade center, in Atlanta with her mom. But, being stuck at home with mononucleosis was when Walsh first made the decision to launch Katie Bop at age 18. She turned a profit with the first round of inventory she purchased from America’s Mart, and the rest is history.
Now, Walsh works on Katie Bop every day, whether it is running packages to the post office, updating the Katie Bop website and social media daily, sending emails or doing photoshoots of the inventory.
“I love every minute of it,” Walsh said. “Even though it is a lot of work, the smallest rewards make all the work so worth it.”
Walsh typically takes photos of the clothes in her room, but for bigger inventory, she will host photoshoots with models. Freshman real estate and international business major Hailey Loucks got the gig when she met Walsh in their sorority, Delta Delta Delta. Loucks’ favorite part of modeling for Katie Bop is hanging out with Walsh and the other models.
“She has a lot of style [and] a lot of diversity in her style,” Loucks said. “There's definitely something for everyone. And she’s just so wholesome about it… Kate is very real about what she is selling and how she sells it.”
Truly passionate about the work she does, Walsh’s favorite part of Katie Bop is the photoshoots and the clothes. As a kid, Walsh would always dress up in sparkles, pink colors and princess dresses.
“When I get a little notification that I have a new package and I see it’s a [new] Katie Bop [piece], I immediately run down to the package room, grab it and I’m getting ready and putting on the clothes to take pictures,” Walsh said. “I would say that's the most fun and that's when I feel the most connected to Katie Bop when I'm literally wearing the clothes and having a little princess moment.”
According to Walsh, the hope for Katie Bop is that it will one day be its own label instead of selling clothes bought from the vendors. Walsh hopes to one day sell her clothes to boutiques. According to Walsh, 10% of Katie Bop’s earnings are donated to charities, and Walsh said she hopes to donate even more in the future.
Emma Grady, a sophomore genetics major, is a loyal customer of Katie Bop. Grady first met Walsh last year, and now goes to Katie Bop for any function, whether for a formal or a sorority parents weekend.
“She is super positive and anytime I’ve tried on anything or asked her about certain clothes, she’s always super uplifting, ” Grady said. “So it’s nice to be able to support small businesses with owners like Kate.”
Walsh said if she would give advice to anyone wanting to start their own business, it would be not to give up. Giving up, she said, could mean missing out on a lesson that could lead to your next big opportunity.
“It takes a lot of bravery and it does take a lot of vulnerability to put yourself out there in the case of failure, but you never know what's gonna pop off,” Walsh said. “You never know what's gonna be your next huge blessing.”