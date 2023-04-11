On May 13, HauntFest Mayhem will come to Athens, bringing attendees an early taste of the haunts, horror and festivities of Halloween. The festival is the work of University of Georgia junior Roseann Harpold, who pitched the business in the UGA Idea Accelerator Program.
HauntFest Mayhem will be a fright-filled festival with live music, food and art vendors, tarot card reading, ax throwing, scare actors, themed entertainment and other activities. The event will be held on May 13 at Rabbit Hole Studios and will run from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Harpold, junior biology and psychology major, is the creative mind behind HauntFest Mayhem. The idea for the festival originated from Harpold’s business idea and dream to own a haunted theme park.
“I grew up in a family that loves Halloween. It's my favorite time of year,” Harpold said. “I've also found that there are a lot of other people that love it, and there are not many opportunities for them all to get together besides the month of October, which was the whole idea of doing something year-round.”
Harpold knew that she could not instantly turn this dream into a reality. It would take years of trials and hard work to reach her end goal of a year-round haunted theme park.
To begin the process of taking her business idea to a new level, Harpold entered the Terry College of Business’ Idea Accelerator Program. The program is designed to prepare aspiring entrepreneurs for the next steps in their business development. The companies accepted into the program then compete for a $2,500 award.
According to Harpold, the mentors in the program encourage students to test their business idea in small increments to see if it would survive in the long-run.
“The festival ended up being one of my tests to see if people would be interested in a Halloween event outside of October,” Harpold said. “That would have to be true for a haunted theme park to survive.”
Through her experience in the program, Harpold received advice, feedback and help from experienced entrepreneurs and advisors as she navigated through critical business decisions.
One of those mentors was Jim Flannery. Flannery has worked for years helping people start small businesses, and he now co-instructs the UGA Idea Accelerator Program with graduate student Ashley Steele.
“Roseann has a level of resilience that keeps her pushing forward,” Flannery said. “I don't know if she would peg herself as a business person or an entrepreneur… She's just someone who had an idea of something that she wanted to pursue, and she had the resilience to work through all the struggles of how do you turn it into a business.”
So far, according to Harpold, HauntFest Mayhem has sold over 50 tickets and sales are expected to continue to increase. For tickets and more information on the event, visit HauntFest Mayhem’s website.