Caroline Fitzgerald never thought she would become a sexual assault statistic. As a woman who always felt empowered, she was worried the feeling would vanish once she became a survivor over the summer. Instead, she decided to allow the instance to further empower her and other victims by taking a stand against it.
Fitzgerald will host a virtual non-profit art auction called Art for Change from Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. to Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. All proceeds made by the pieces will be donated directly to organizations affiliated with sexual violence prevention and victim support resources.
“Sexual assault, harassment and rape are so common for women and men my age — especially on college campuses,” Fitzgerald said. “I just wanted to bring that to light.”
Artists may donate pieces of all mediums and subject matters until Sept. 24 by uploading a photo and supplemental information on the auction website. Related to sexual assault or not, Fitzgerald just hopes to see expression in the form of art to benefit a cause that’s close to her heart.
This isn’t Fitzgerald’s first time hosting a virtual art auction, as she held one last year to support the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements. The University of Georgia senior raised $4,348 with over 60 artists donating their work.
“[The art auction] is a perfect way for artists to give back in a way that connects to what we do. So when I heard that she was going to be putting together this auction, I just needed it. That was the best way for me to use my art for good,” said Catherine Cook, an artist who donated her work to Fitzgerald’s first art auction.
Primarily working with acrylics and oils, Cook plans to participate once again in Fitzgerald’s upcoming auction with a large-scale painting. After submitting a landscape painting for the last auction, Cook said this time around she wanted to cater her work to the theme at hand.
“I want to create something that could still be purchased by a wide variety of people and appeal to a wide audience, but something that is a little bit more in line with the theme,” Cook said.
The money from a purchased piece will go to the sexual violence prevention or victim support organization of the artist’s choice. The artwork will be sent to the highest bidder and isn’t limited to Georgia state lines.
By allowing artists and donors around the Southeast to use art as a means of therapy and mode for providing support, Fitzgerald sees the auction as a route to spotlight sexual harassment cases.
“I think it will bring to light how real of an issue this is and how much change still needs to occur,” Fitzgerald said. “I think this stuff gets swept under the rug and a lot of people have trouble talking about it ... Just because it’s swept under the rug doesn’t mean it’s not happening and it’s not a real problem.”
Artists may submit their work to cfitzgerald775@gmail.com and browse the virtual auction on the Art for Change auction webpage.