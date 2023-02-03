There was no music – only the sounds of feet sliding on the stage floor as dancers in long black dresses slowly filed onto the stage. The stage was dimly lit and the room was so quiet one could hear a pin drop. Still, the silence was loud on its own, as it portrayed a solemn emotion of sorts.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, selected students from the University of Georgia dance program opened for the world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company at the Fine Arts Theatre. Founded in 1926, the oldest dance company in the United States made a stop at UGA to perform “Appalachian Spring” and “Canticle for Innocent Comedians.” The performance will also take place on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre.
UGA dancers auditioned for the opportunity to perform “Steps in the Street,” choreographed decades ago by Martha Graham herself, before the company performed two more sections. The dancers were accompanied by a live orchestra made up of students and faculty of the Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
“Steps in the Street”
“Steps in the Street” is a serious piece, part of a larger work that premiered in 1936 called “Chronicle.” It was created as a response to the rise of fascism in Europe and the aftermath of World War I. The piece depicts strong women fighting against the hardship of the time period. The solemn expressions, flowy black dresses and low lighting all added to the somber energy of the dance.
The dance began in total silence, with the 12 chosen UGA dancers gradually making their way to the center of the stage. Music suddenly came on in a burst of noise, reflected by the sudden movements of the dancers. The harsh, sudden motions portrayed the suffering of the time in history, but the dancers still moved naturally with a sense of togetherness.
“I like the unity that it brings,” Brenna Hayes, a fifth-year dance and nonprofit management Double Dawg, said. “We’re all doing something different here and there on different counts, yet all of a sudden, we will match at one moment, and then again break off into different groups. So you’re finding unity between the small group that you’re in and then an overlying larger unison.”
Former Martha Graham Dance Company dancer and current company instructor, Elizabeth Auclair, was the regisseur for the piece. The ballet was licensed to the UGA Department of Dance, and Auclair was sent to help teach the choreography to the dancers. Lisa Fusillo, a UGA professor of dance, also played a large part in organizing the piece.
“What I see, as the director, is an unlocking of different things inside each dancer that then is brought out,” Auclair said. “It's a really exciting and beautiful development to watch.”
Junior dance and English major Erin O’Keefe had a leading part in the piece. For a part of the ballet, she was alone looking out into the audience, keeping the tempo with her toe as the other dancers leaped to the music.
“It really gives you this visceral feeling from the inside out, and your dance is really coming from inside of you,” O’Keefe said. “It feels natural. Even though it is choreographed and looks choreographed, it still has this very human feeling to it because we’re dancing about something that is a human experience.”
“Appalachian Spring”
Possibly Graham’s most optimistic piece, “Appalachian Spring” tells the story of a young couple’s wedding day. There are only eight dancers in the ballet – the bride, the groom, a pioneering woman, a preacher and his followers. Graham played the bride herself when the piece first premiered in 1944.
American folk elements can be found throughout the piece. While the dance is a lighter and more delicate work than “Steps in the Street,” there is a certain dark side that acknowledges the complexity of life back then.
The dancers entered in the same fashion as the last dance, with their feet sliding on the floor, dressed in bright pastels. The ballet was made up of dancers performing solo or in a small group while the other dancers remained frozen. The followers of the priest danced in an almost animatronic fashion, in perfect unison and light on their feet.
The music and dance worked in harmony to symbolize different emotions, like happiness, anxiety or excitement.
“The dancers are wonderful,” Terry Nestor, long-time Performing Arts Center volunteer, said. “The UGA orchestra has just been absolutely amazing. It’s wonderful to have that collaboration.”
“Canticle for Innocent Comedians”
“Canticle for Innocent Comedians” is a multifaceted piece said to be Graham’s “ode to nature,” and includes eight different sections that respectively highlight sun, earth, wind, water, fire, moon, stars and death.
To bring awareness to the human role in conservation of the planet, the costumes were made from recycled plastic bottles.
Because Graham’s original work was poorly documented, only a small piece of the staging, “Moon,” remains. In an attempt to recreate her work, a different choreographer was assigned to each element, with one choreographer in charge of ensuring fluidity between the different sections.
The dance opened with the dancers hunched over and smoke protruding from their bodies. The dance showcased the interconnectedness of nature, with all the dancers’ limbs intertwined and the sounds of their breathing synchronized, rising above the music.
The piece was composed of soloists, duets and group dances. The lighting characteristically changed colors to match the elemental theme, whether it was a fiery, energetic red or a deep, calming purple.
Even though Graham’s original work was mostly lost, the company strove to keep one of the greatest dancers of the 20th century’s spirit alive by capturing her essence in movements on a stage.
In a performance that involved students, faculty and musicians, the Martha Graham Dance Company brought an important part of dance history and a revitalized artistic legacy to the UGA stage.
Tickets for the Friday, Feb. 3 performance at the Fine Arts Theatre at 7:30 p.m. can be purchased on the UGA Performing Arts Center website.