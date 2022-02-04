After being instructed to create a film for a directing class last fall, Connor DiVita, a senior entertainment and media studies major at the University of Georgia, decided he wanted to take his film beyond the scope of the class. On Thursday, “The Collective,” a surrealist thriller he directed, premiered at Ciné.
At the premiere, DiVita, along with creative partners Jack Solmon and Alaina Booth, announced the formation of their new content development studio, Backdoor Studios.
“We are starting a company called Backdoor Studios because it's our backdoor into the industry. That's the philosophy behind it,” film producer Booth said. “Coming up with ideas, finding the right ideas, developing them and then getting the right people on board with projects to keep them in Georgia is kind of the goal.”
DiVita and Booth, a senior entertainment and media studies major, met in a cinematography class where they connected over a shared vision for the future. “The Collective” offered them a chance to work together.
“We were like let’s take the little box that we've been given and make this the best thing we can. We spent about a month just casting and finding the right people … and made it into something that we think is the starting point for maybe a larger film or series in the future,” Booth said.
“The Collective” is a short film about a man who shows up to a mysterious organization claiming to offer people with bad pasts a fresh start. The film centers around the question, “How far would you go to change your past?”
Drawing inspiration from films directed by the likes of David Lynch, “The Collective” did not leave the audience with clear-cut answers, keeping true to the surrealist direction DiVita channeled.
Kennedy Powell, a freshman human development and family sciences major, said she was “blown away” by the film and its production.
“The whole idea of dying to your past is definitely going to make me think for a little bit. Like, ‘What are you willing to sacrifice in order to have new beginnings?’” Powell said.
Natalia Gonzales, a junior cognitive science major and one of the film’s actors, was contacted by DiVita to get involved as they had worked together previously. Since the film carries a darker tone, she said she had to be careful to not get into a dark space while filming. “Acting is reacting, not pretending,” Gonzales said.
With Backdoor Studios, Booth, DiVita and Solmon hope to inspire local filmmakers to follow their dreams. They want to show people that Los Angeles isn’t the only place to achieve success.
“I want creatives around Athens and Georgia to know that they can bring their ideas to the screen, and they can do it well if they are partnering with the right people and putting the work in that's needed,” DiVita said.