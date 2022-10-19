Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is releasing her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on Oct. 21. Swift’s music is a seeming constant on the University of Georgia’s campus — blaring from open car windows, playing in the Tate Student Center or filling students’ headphones on their walk to class.
As anticipation grows for the upcoming album, students shared their thoughts and why they’re excited for Swift’s new music to come out.
Swift announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
She won VMAs for video of the year, best long-form video and best direction for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans and said “I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you.”
“I had sorta made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21,” Swift said.
Alexis Tiryakioglu, a junior marketing major, remembers the night she was watching the VMAs.
“I forced my best friend to watch the VMAs with me just because there was a rumor that Taylor was gonna be there. I literally screamed so loud that I woke up her sleeping roommate,” Tiryakioglu said.
Swift posted on Twitter the day after the announcement and shared more information regarding her new album.
The tweet states: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”
Catherine Hanks, a sophomore ecology major, explains how excited she is for this new release and how she thinks Swift will incorporate storytelling into her new songs.
“For me, I'm really drawn to the storytelling aspect. Like she's really good with lyricism in all of her music, I feel like she’s a really great storyteller. So I'm excited to get more of that, hopefully. Also, some of the track titles she's talked about are just really interesting,” Hanks said.
Swift started posting TikTok videos in a series she calls “Midnights Mayhem with Me”on Sept. 21, exactly one month before the release of “Midnights.” Swift used these videos to announce the titles of each track on the album.
Bonnie Wohl, a junior French and psychology double major, weighed in on how she plans to listen to the album for the first time.
“The first time I listen to the songs will be as soon as she releases it. I’ll probably be in my bedroom with my headphones really trying to get the full experience. After that, the next day, my friend is actually hosting a listening party. So I’m sure we’ll all listen to it then. I’m super excited about that,” Wohl said.
Sophi Fowler, a sophomore journalism major, went in depth with her expectations for the album and how she thinks it will feel to listen to it. She compares and contrasts the expected sound to Swift’s recent albums, “Folklore” and “evermore,” which were released in 2020.
“I think the album ‘Midnights’ is going to be very different from what ‘Folklore’ and ‘evermore’ were like. I feel like those took place in the countryside and with ‘Midnights,’ I feel like we’re gonna be back on the streets of New York,” Fowler said. “I'm really excited because I think she's going to be very, very vulnerable with her writing which is something that's going to attack us all in the best way possible.”