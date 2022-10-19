There is a certain sacredness and longevity with the written word, whereas instant messages only have the lifespan of its respected medium. Letters, journals and even essays sometimes hold more meaning than just functioning as a form of communication — they act as time capsules, touchstones for growth and souvenirs.
Where there is technology, there is instant gratification. As we live in this milieu of quick information and communication, the value of handwritten connections and expression has seemingly diminished. There is a clear lack of intentionality found in an instant message, whereas intention with words is often more distinct on tangible paper.
According to CTIA, a wireless communications trade association, there are 6 billion text messages sent in the United States every day and personal writing has seemingly become more infrequent.
Whether it is a letter to a friend, a journal entry or an idea for a novel, the love of written expression lives among generations and is valued even in the height of the digital age.
Words from afar
Angelica Millen is a senior majoring in photography and studio art at the University of Georgia. Millen’s appreciation for both art and history aligns with her fondness of written expression. Millen belongs to Generation Z.
Millen used her creativity over the summer to act as a penpal to some of her friends. Opening the mailbox and seeing an addressed letter is a special moment. Words can carry heavy emotion — receiving a letter from someone can be like holding a piece of their heart. It’s something that should be cherished.
“I reached out to my social media followers to find some pen pals. I got positive feedback,” Millen said.
“It’s fun because we are all doing different things in different places. We aren’t all in Athens, so I was sending letters to Boston, California, Arkansas, New York, everywhere. That’s the best part — seeing where the letters are coming from.”
Presentation in writing can make a letter special.
“Starting with the envelope, then carefully looking at the card makes you realize how different each card you receive really is,” Millen said. “I had a friend who would send beautiful cards with handmade paper and stitching and another who would send stickers on her cards, so I associate those things with each individual person.”
If you want to give someone a memento to hold on to, consider taking the time to write someone a note. Whether it’s a ‘have a great day’ or a simple ‘thank you,’ there is something to be said for sending someone a physical reminder that you’re thinking of them.
A deeper meaning
Katherine Cerulean started the Athens Writers Association in 2013 and led the organization through 2019. Cerulean belongs to Generation X. Often writing in groups, Cerulean believes that the vulnerability of writing connects a writer to paper far deeper than a user can be connected to a phone.
“We had exercises where we would write for five minutes and share what we wrote. I found that it was so spontaneously free and it wasn't supposed to be perfect, but you could share something and people could enjoy it in the moment,” Cerulean said. “You see them smile as you see their eyes light up if they like something that catches them. This feels a little bit different than sharing to masses online.”
There was a time Cerulean had a European penpal. She describes that waiting for a letter creates a “happy glow of anticipation” that is sometimes absent when waiting for a text message or email.
Another time, she was looking at letters from her mother’s young adult years in the 1970s. “Reading these, I discovered a woman I never knew,” Cerulean said.
“There’s a realness that I’m very attracted to… you're touching tree pulp, and somebody put their hand to that and took the time: getting stamps, dropping something else in the mailbox, all of that just takes time.”
Even in the generational gap, Cerulean believes that writing is a great way to connect with your inner feelings. She mentioned that writing is a beneficial outlet to an emotionally harmonious younger generation.
“Writing helps clarify and categorize your emotions in a way that’s really valuable…it’s an opportunity to slow down, like a meditative thing,” Cerulean said. “Write about relationships, your life, your plans, the weather. It doesn't really matter what it is, but I do think it's a wonderful gift to give yourself time and then figure out what you really feel deep inside. Writing both for yourself and for others does this.”
Decades-old traditions
Charlotte “Chip” McDaniel is an Athens resident and has spent a large portion of her time writing. ‘Dear diary’ has been the place she has found herself at the end of the day for over 20 years. McDaniel belongs to the Silent Generation.
In her college years at UGA, McDaniel majored in theater, and wasn’t interested in writing. It wasn't until she read the works of influential female writers such as Flannery O’Connor, Margaret Mitchell and the diaries of Virginia Woolf that she decided that she wanted to be noteworthy in the same way.
“I picked up a notebook and just started recording, more or less, my daily things, and sometimes I would write something really interesting if I would ask myself the right questions, like, ‘What did you discover today?’” McDaniel said.
Her most cherished journal entries are accompanied by hand-drawn images that reflect her thoughts. The presentation of her journal is a form of “art therapy,” as she calls it. Alongside her diary entries, McDaniel has used her way with words to compose music and write a number of books, including “Love Your Fate: A Poetic Odyssey,” published in 2020.
McDaniel mentioned two words: ‘evolve’ and ‘necessity.’ Alluding to how society has evolved in order to accomplish things with technology, the necessity for writing has faded away. Although she greatly values writing, she also mentioned that she loves using emojis.
McDaniel wholeheartedly believes that solely by living out your life, you have a story to write.
“Words carry weight,” McDaniel said.
“That's what writing is about. Writers can write the happy ending they wanted to have. They can write about the heartbreak they had, and they can write a different ending. That's why, to me, writing is just a wonderful form of expression,” McDaniel said.
Preserving the art of the written word for self-expression, the most important piece of life and individuality, is crucial for past generations and the generations to come.